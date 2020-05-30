Overcoming adversity: Program helps Sioux City teen transition out of foster care system

"The staff used to read me bedtime stories every night," she said. "They were nice."

After a stint at a treatment center for children in Council Bluffs, Victoria returned to the Crittenton Center's emergency shelter in June 2019. She was soon on the path to securing her own apartment through SAL.

Teens in foster care become eligible for SAL at age 16 1/2. They start out living in the west wing of the emergency shelter on Green Avenue, which is staffed 24/7.

Holsinger said Crittenton Center staff familiarize the teens with the Sioux City area, get them enrolled in school and help them explore employment options, while teaching them life skills and ensuring that their medical needs are being met.

"Once they save up enough money and follow the rules, then they're ready to move out into the scattered site, which would be their own apartment," said Holsinger, who said the program serves between 30 and 40 teens per year. "They may be in the program a month or two, compared to some who have been in there for almost two years."