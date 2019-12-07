Palmer Specialty Foods spotlights festive foods, fun gift baskets for holidays

SIOUX CITY -- During the holidays, Valerie Williams loves making the same thumbprint jam cookies her grandmother used to make.

However, her grandmother never had a huge shelf of Stonewall Kitchen specialty jams to choose from.

"This is one of the fun fringe benefits of being a retail clerk at Palmer Specialty Foods," Williams said, placing jars of Holiday and Cinnamon Apple Jam onto a display table. "You're always experimenting with flavors."

Indeed, Williams is already something of an expert when it comes to sweet treats. After all, she was a former pastry chef at Table 32 and M's on 4th, among other locations.

"Valerie is our resident foodie," Monica Weldon said with a smile. "If customers have food-related questions, we send them Valerie's way."

Which isn't to say that Weldon, the retail manager at Palmer Specialty Foods, is any slouch when it comes to cooking.

"Valerie's grandma taught her how to bake," Weldon said, inside the 405 Wesley Parkway store which shares space with Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe. "My mom? She taught me and my sisters how to make tamales."

"Isn't that interesting," Williams said. "The holidays are when we remember the foods we grew up with."