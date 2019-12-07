You are the owner of this article.
Palmer Specialty Foods spotlights festive foods, fun gift baskets for holidays
Palmer Specialty Foods spotlights festive foods, fun gift baskets for holidays

Monica Weldon and Valerie Williams

Palmer Specialty Foods retail manager Monica Weldon and retail clerk Valerie Williams share a laugh while talking about food-related memories.

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- During the holidays, Valerie Williams loves making the same thumbprint jam cookies her grandmother used to make.

However, her grandmother never had a huge shelf of Stonewall Kitchen specialty jams to choose from.

"This is one of the fun fringe benefits of being a retail clerk at Palmer Specialty Foods," Williams said, placing jars of Holiday and Cinnamon Apple Jam onto a display table. "You're always experimenting with flavors."

Indeed, Williams is already something of an expert when it comes to sweet treats. After all, she was a former pastry chef at Table 32 and M's on 4th, among other locations.

"Valerie is our resident foodie," Monica Weldon said with a smile. "If customers have food-related questions, we send them Valerie's way."

Which isn't to say that Weldon, the retail manager at Palmer Specialty Foods, is any slouch when it comes to cooking.

"Valerie's grandma taught her how to bake," Weldon said, inside the 405 Wesley Parkway store which shares space with Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe. "My mom? She taught me and my sisters how to make tamales."

Valerie Williams

Palmer Specialty Foods' Valerie Williams said cookie jars, which contain ingredients for a holiday cookie in a decorative jar, are a popular gift item at the 405 Wesley Parkway store.

"Isn't that interesting," Williams said. "The holidays are when we remember the foods we grew up with."

Well, maybe yes. But maybe no.

Williams loves tradition with a twist.

"For Thanksgiving, I made a pumpkin cheesecake instead of a pumpkin pie," she said. "People loved it."

Similarly, Weldon chose Thanksgiving as a time to step out of her comfort zone.

"I had never brined a turkey before but I bought a kit here," she said. "It was delicious. Even better, the directions were easy to follow."

Walking down the specialty food aisles, Weldon said that the shelves are full of spices, sauces, mixes and products for both the experienced gourmet or the gourmet wannabe.

"Christmas and New Year's allow us to show off a bit," she said. "We may want to stick with the tried-and-true but you also want to make something more exciting."

"Even if a cookie design doesn't work exactly like you planned, you can still eat the cookies," Weldon said with a shrug.

thumbprint cookies

Thumbprint jam cookies are made easy with a wide variety of jams and mixes available at Palmer Specialty Foods, which is located inside of Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe.

Plus, anyone from kids to adults can help out in the kitchen. That includes Williams' boyfriend, whose culinary expertise is limited to making ramen.

"At least he's willing to give things a try," she reasoned.

Perhaps Williams's boyfriend will find a gift basket under the Christmas tree this year.

"People love getting gift baskets as presents," Williams explained. "They're easy to personalize to match the recipient's likes."

Even better, they can be enjoyed long after the holidays are over.

"If a gift basket contains products with a long shelf life, you can keep it until you need it," Williams said. 

