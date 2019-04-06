2019 Tolerance Week

6:30 p.m. Monday

Institute for Lifelong Learning presents a screening of the documentary "Who Will Write Our History," at Western Iowa Tech's Cargill Auditorium.

Noon Wednesday

Midwest premiere of the animated short film "A Thousand Kisses," at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Lunch will be served but the event is limited to the first RSVP audience members. Call 712-279-6174 to reserve a seat.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Linda Hooper, retired principal of the Whitwell (Tennessee) Middle School, will speak and show a shortened version of the award-winning documentary "Paper Clips" at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

In addition, Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher will be speaking to area children throughout the week.