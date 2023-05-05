I learned a big lesson recently about staying in touch with friends.

I was searching for a story on the internet and, by accident, came across an obituary about a friend from my past. It told how he had written thousands of stories and, ironically, was working on one more when he had died.

He was 83.

I knew him when I was in my 20s, just getting my feet wet , and he was already a grizzled veteran. But he was also very welcoming. He and his best friend, Joan. She was a bit older and they took me under their wings on movie and TV junkets.

The three of us were put together in a room to interview someone from a TV show – that’s the unmemorable part – and we started talking while we were waiting. “I’m Mal,” he said. “It’s French for bad.” He introduced Joan and, between drags on a cigarette, she smiled.

The two shared my sense of humor – even though Joan was from New York, Mal was from Virginia and I was from Iowa. We had nothing in common and everything in common. That night, we sat together at a dinner (again, I don’t remember what it was for), and when it was over, Mal announced that he had found a show that began at 10:30 and, if we hurried, we could make it.

A show? After a long day and dinner? Who does this?

We, apparently, did. We hustled into a cab and went to some obscure apartment in New York where we saw a musical about John Wayne Bobbitt. (Look it up.) It was so bad, we got the giggles and a friendship was born.

Because we were constantly traveling on weekends to cover movie openings, TV premieres and theme parks, we saw a lot of each other. We wouldn’t talk between trips but the minute we got together everything fell into place.

A cab we took to the ballet in San Francisco got a flat tire and we were running late. “Keep driving. You’ve still got rims,” Mal said. And, yes, we made it and, no, I don’t know if Romeo or Juliet died because I was too rattled to care.

Joan hated credit cards and only carried money. Rolled into a wad (the kind you see in movies), it was a series of small and large bills that I was sure would attract attention from someone. Joan, though, had such a “don’t mess with me” air no one ever blinked. Even Don Rickles was scared. When we interviewed him, he looked at me and said, “I bet Ma Barker has a gun under the table.” She just lit another cigarette and ignored him.

Mal was much more engaging. He loved to tell stories about close encounters with old stars. I was skeptical but, one night, he took us backstage to meet Eartha Kitt and, sure enough, she acted like he was a relative.

Mal and Joan were like salt and pepper, spicing my life with those “Auntie Mame” experiences that few ever get. They made sure I got into Broadway shows that were sold out. They introduced me to the world of entertainment as they knew it and never asked for anything in return.

Somewhere before the turn of the century, Joan retired and pulled away from everything she once held dear. Mal kept plowing away, writing stories day and night.

He called me when she died and filled me in on the details. He said they remembered those excursions we took (yup, to hot New York nightclubs in the 1980s, to the Olympics in the 1990s, to sets of some of the biggest films made) and the laughs and fights we had.

He also recalled the opening of a Broadway musical that was just dreadful. The producer was a friend of Joan’s and she came and sat with us at the after-party. What did you think?, the producer asked. In one of those rare moments of charity, Joan gushed. I couldn’t believe it.

When the producer looked at me, I opened up and said it was probably the worst show I’d seen. She looked at Joan, then turned me to me. “I agree,” she said. “This thing will close soon.”

Joan backtracked, but I realized then I had found my own voice and didn’t need to defer. Joan and Mal realized that, too, and our relationship changed.

We were still friends, but on equal footing.

We had many more adventures after that and memories that constantly survive.

Now, though, I realize they didn’t have to go out of their way for someone else, but they did. They gave me a window onto a world I hadn’t known. And they taught me to always be open to meeting others.

You never know where it might lead.