PARTING SHOT: The liquid library is open for business

I didn’t want an indoor swimming pool for Christmas, but I almost got one.
Christmas Eve Eve night, I heard a noise in the basement and, since I rarely go down there except to wash clothes, I thought I’d ignore it. Then, I heard more noises, like Santa was coming in a back door.
Once I had roused myself from my chair, I went down and looked: Water in the basement. Apparently, it was coming from the ceiling. But where?
The noise came from an avalanche of books that had gotten wet. There, on the floor, were a puddle of paperbacks, a bath of best sellers.
Grabbing towels that were downstairs, I tried to mop up the mess but I still couldn’t figure out what was causing it. I pawed around the top of the bookshelf and just felt water. No drip. No pipe. Nothing.
Once I had installed shelf-to-shelf rugs, tossed books to the floor and found a ladder, I spotted a little tube that might be the culprit. It didn’t have a hole on it, but there wasn’t another likely suspect. While “Jaws” and “Moby Dick” (which, by the way, I never read) were swirling near the floor drain, I began the investigation. The tube led past the washer and dryer and up the wall to the kitchen. A ha!
Could it be the sink? Or the dishwasher?
No, it was too small for either of them. But what else uses water? And then it dawned on me – the ice maker in the refrigerator. Because I don’t use that ice (I needed to replace the filter and just never did) I didn’t realize that it had its own hose. But how do I get to it and, more important, how do I move a refrigerator that hasn’t budged in 10 years?
Thinking of everyone I could call (and, believe me, it’s a list you don’t want to be on), I finally got an answer that worked: Turn off the valve leading to the refrigerator. I did and, one day later, the Great Flood of 2021 was over.
Case closed? No, remember this is a holiday.
Call a plumber and you’re working at least another year beyond retirement. During that three-day weekend, I checked the shelf like it was going to magically spell out Powerball numbers. Early Monday morning, I got an appointment (for Tuesday – a lot of you were calling plumbers, too) and waited with more anticipation than I did as a 5-year-old serving up cookies for Santa.
Tuesday morning, the plumber came, checked out the situation and confirmed my suspicion – it was the refrigerator in the kitchen with Colonel Mustard!
He moved that double-door monstrosity like it was a dance partner at the American Legion. Sure enough, that tube that was no wider than a cocktail straw had a break in it. He added an upstairs valve (as if I’ll ever move the refrigerator just to check) and gave me enough time to sweep the floor and do what I should have done nine years ago.
In the mix? A dime! I don’t know how it got behind the refrigerator but I already felt like I was ahead of the game.
Meanwhile, the basement still has a liquid library, just waiting for someone to plunge in.