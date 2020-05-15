PARTING SHOT: Working out while quarantined at home

The first day wasn’t a snap. Trevor likes lots of repetitions and isn’t afraid to push you even more just when you think it’s the end.

Soon after I scraped myself off the floor, he sent a text: “How did it go?” It was like he was spying on me in the house, knowing I was one number away from dialing 9-1-1. He told me to hang in there.

Because I’m not at a gym, I have one 10-pound weight to work with for some of the “weightier” moves. I found a water bottle I could turn into another one and, on day two, I was squatting with the best of them.

Trevor has all these moves only a stunt man could do (Lying Scorpions? Pulsing Sumo Squat Jumps? Bear Kickbacks? Paging: Jason Statham.)

I have come up with my own, unprintable, names for them. One day, I texted Trevor: “Covid-19’s nickname is Trevor.”

His response: “One of us enjoys making people suffer…and the other is a virus.”

Funny.

I realize I’m a good 30 or 40 years older than Trevor, but he does make it seem like washboard abs (like he has) are possible, even for somebody who boasts washing machine flabs. I know because I’ve felt muscles in my stomach that aren’t just for expanding.