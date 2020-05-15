PARTING SHOT: Working out while quarantined at home

Meet Trevor.
Trevor is a personal trainer who actually thinks I have a tape measure to record the size of my arms, legs, hips and waist. Trevor doesn’t know I have a yardstick from the Home Show that does most of my measuring.
Still, he’s convinced I will see changes in two weeks.
Trevor also thinks I’m able to do some barbaric exercise called a “Burpee.” Little does Trevor know.
I found him on Twitter during the coronavirus pandemic and, let’s face it, if someone wants to help me, I’m game.
Trevor said he’d devise a two-week workout plan that I could do in my home without equipment.
Considering I’ve been wearing sweatpants since this “work at home” thing started, I was game. (Also, I happened to put on “real” pants one day and discovered the zipper wasn’t as cooperative as I might have liked.)
Trevor, who’s based in Tampa, has a personal training business that has had impressive results. I saw photos of folks who, like me, were carrying enough spare tires for a minivan and how he transformed them.
Accompanied by plenty of encouragement, the plan came, complete with links to videos of him doing the moves so you won’t mess up. If they seemed too simple, his girlfriend, Kassie, shows an “advanced” option. (Needless to say, I won’t be entering Kassie’s classes anytime soon.)
The first day wasn’t a snap. Trevor likes lots of repetitions and isn’t afraid to push you even more just when you think it’s the end.
Soon after I scraped myself off the floor, he sent a text: “How did it go?” It was like he was spying on me in the house, knowing I was one number away from dialing 9-1-1. He told me to hang in there.
Because I’m not at a gym, I have one 10-pound weight to work with for some of the “weightier” moves. I found a water bottle I could turn into another one and, on day two, I was squatting with the best of them.
Trevor has all these moves only a stunt man could do (Lying Scorpions? Pulsing Sumo Squat Jumps? Bear Kickbacks? Paging: Jason Statham.)
I have come up with my own, unprintable, names for them. One day, I texted Trevor: “Covid-19’s nickname is Trevor.”
His response: “One of us enjoys making people suffer…and the other is a virus.”
Funny.
I realize I’m a good 30 or 40 years older than Trevor, but he does make it seem like washboard abs (like he has) are possible, even for somebody who boasts washing machine flabs. I know because I’ve felt muscles in my stomach that aren’t just for expanding.
I’ve borrowed a tape measure (can’t get one, remember, stay at home) and have seen some movement in the right direction. But I’m not there yet, nor am I good at executing all of the moves.
I look at the day’s line-up and recoil once I see the list of circuits and the number of rounds. Trevor has his own acronyms, too. “AMRAP,” he writes next to his abs round. AMRAP means “as many reps as possible.” In my world, that means “one.”
He also has a thing for planks — all kinds of planks. In those “how-to” videos, Trever makes them all look so fluid. Because I’m doing planks on carpeting, I have rug burns. Coming after three or four other circuits, I’m practically one with the wall-to-wall.
Because I want something positive to come out of this “quarantined at home” moment of my life, I’m determined. I have pushed a day’s workout to midnight, just to avoid the sweat-a-thon. But I’m not giving up.
I’m closing in on the two-week deadline and I’m hoping that my “after” picture doesn’t look like my “before.”
Sensing I might bail, Trevor has a “Day 14” workout that’s shorter than the 13 that precede it.
It doesn’t have a single Burpee or or a side plank. But there is something called a “pendulum plank" that worries me.
Somehow, I get the feeling it involves suspending yourself from the ceiling with that tape measure and moving like a Cirque du Soleil pro.
Pray for me.
