Pecking order: Sioux City woman shares home with four clucking chickens
Amanda Beller holds Ruby, one of her laying hens, in front of a chicken coop at her Sioux City home. Beller began raising chickens for their eggs more than a year ago. It is now trendy among people wanting to raise urban poultry during the pandemic.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The girls in Amanda Beller's life feast on a mostly organic diet and have three-story living quarters, which feature heat, energy-efficient windows and round-the-clock security.

How do these ladies of leisure earn their keep? By laying eggs for Beller, her husband, Rob, and their three adult sons.

Yes, Ruby, Pearl, Opal and Olive are the chickens who call the Beller family's Sioux City residence their home.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, raising urban chickens has been on the upswing.

Amanda Beller talks about raising chickens while her birds eat canned corn from a tiny picnic table.

With many city dwellers suddenly cooped up at home, the sale of companions who cluck is soaring to new heights.

Now don't worry, Beller isn't raising her feathery friends for their drumsticks. Instead, she considers them to be egg-laying members of the family.

Plus, her interest in backyard bwak-kers actually predates the pandemic. 

"I bought my girls about a year and a half ago," Beller, a self-admitted "city girl," recalled. "I walked into Bomgaars, saw some adorable baby chicks and fell in love with them."

Originally Beller was convinced keeping chickens would save the family some scratch when it came to weekly grocery bills. Husband Rob, however, was a bit more realistic.

You see, building a home for chicks wasn't cheap. 

Outfitting the new coop with fresh-from-the-factory windows was a no-brainer for the Bellers, who formerly owned Windows America. Adding a security camera, sadly, was a necessity since chicken could easily become a nice dinner for pesky predators on the prowl.

Beller subsequently discovered that baby chicks don't stay cute, cuddly and small for very long. 

"Nope, my baby chicks turned into full-grown chickens who peck a lot and poop a lot very quickly," she said.

While raising these cluckers hasn't turned into a cash cow, Beller said the birdies have helped her get over the empty nest syndrome.

When Amanda Beller bought baby chicks, the Sioux City woman thought she'd save money on eggs. Over the past year and a half, Beller hasn't saved any money but she's made friends with the feather-bearing fowl. 

Beller's sudden interest in becoming a bird mama coincided with sons Camden, Drake and Max heading off to college.

Certainly, the winged women in Beller's backyard can't take the place of her boys. But each hen, she said, does have a distinct personality.

"Ruby is mild-mannered, Olive is curious, while Opal is skittish but sweet," Beller said.

And what about Pearl? 

"Pearl is the feisty one," Beller noted. "If Pearl was a football player, she'd be a (Las Vegas) Raider."

Always willing to show off her homie hens on social media, Beller is proud that she beat the pandemic poultry rush by more than a year.

"I was raising city chickens before it became trendy," she said.

Beller is also happy to note that her family is fine with her feather-bound brood.

Or at least, they're happy with a steady supply of eggs.

"We got through a lot of eggs around here," she acknowledged. 

For a city slicker, Beller is becoming surprisingly adept when it comes to out-of-the-ordinary hobbies.

Now that Beller has mastered raising chicken for their eggs, she is now keeping bees for their honey.

Sadly, bees aren't as easygoing as birds.

"Bees will bite the hands that feed them," Beller said. "My chickens know I'm the one who comes with their food."  

