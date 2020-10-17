Pecking order: Sioux City woman shares home with four clucking chickens

You see, building a home for chicks wasn't cheap.

Outfitting the new coop with fresh-from-the-factory windows was a no-brainer for the Bellers, who formerly owned Windows America. Adding a security camera, sadly, was a necessity since chicken could easily become a nice dinner for pesky predators on the prowl.

Beller subsequently discovered that baby chicks don't stay cute, cuddly and small for very long.

"Nope, my baby chicks turned into full-grown chickens who peck a lot and poop a lot very quickly," she said.

While raising these cluckers hasn't turned into a cash cow, Beller said the birdies have helped her get over the empty nest syndrome.

Beller's sudden interest in becoming a bird mama coincided with sons Camden, Drake and Max heading off to college.

Certainly, the winged women in Beller's backyard can't take the place of her boys. But each hen, she said, does have a distinct personality.

"Ruby is mild-mannered, Olive is curious, while Opal is skittish but sweet," Beller said.

And what about Pearl?

"Pearl is the feisty one," Beller noted. "If Pearl was a football player, she'd be a (Las Vegas) Raider."