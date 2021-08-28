Pediatrician urges doubling down on COVID-19 precautions as cases in kids tick up

"We have been at or near capacity for the last several days locally, primarily related to RSV. So, there are going to be some resource constraints that weren't present last year at this time, because everywhere, nationwide, is already very busy dealing with the other respiratory illnesses," he said.

Children under age 2 are especially vulnerable to RSV, which causes inflammation of the bronchioles or small airways of the lungs. RSV outbreaks typically occur in the winter months, but Granger said experts believe those outbreaks were largely avoided from last October through April due to mask-wearing.

"It's never truly gone, so it always sits in low levels in the community," Granger explained of RSV. "So, we basically took a population that were naïve to that virus and they were now exposed in the summer time. We see these high numbers typically in the winter. The high number are not a surprise. It's the timing of it."

Granger said it's a little too early to say whether the rate at which children are becoming infected with COVID-19 in Siouxland will eclipse that seen during last November's peak. He said scientists don't have the data, either, to know for certain whether the highly infectious delta variant is making children sicker than previous variants.