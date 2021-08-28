Pediatrician urges doubling down on COVID-19 precautions as cases in kids tick up

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Jeremy Granger said health officials are anticipating a "significant surge" in cases of the novel coronavirus locally from mid-September through the end of November and that local pediatric cases are already beginning to tick upward.
Granger, a pediatrician at UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics – Sunnybrook, said he didn't have any young patients test positive for the virus for roughly three months during the summer. However, the situation has changed over the past couple of weeks.
"We started seeing positive COVID tests on children again," he said. "That goes in line with what we're kind of expecting. We continued to test people who had symptoms over the summer, so it's not that we stopped testing. It's just that the rate dropped until just recently."
The number of children hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in the United States hit a record high this month. Southern states, which have some of the nation's lowest vaccination rates in adults, are grappling with a growing number of cases in youth and a shortage of pediatric ICU beds. A COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 12 is not yet available.
Granger said he and other providers have been "very busy" treating children infected with other respiratory viruses, which have symptoms that are similar to COVID-19. He said some of these children are co-infected with COVID-19 and one or more respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, adenovirus and parainfluenza virus.
"We have been at or near capacity for the last several days locally, primarily related to RSV. So, there are going to be some resource constraints that weren't present last year at this time, because everywhere, nationwide, is already very busy dealing with the other respiratory illnesses," he said.
Children under age 2 are especially vulnerable to RSV, which causes inflammation of the bronchioles or small airways of the lungs. RSV outbreaks typically occur in the winter months, but Granger said experts believe those outbreaks were largely avoided from last October through April due to mask-wearing.
"It's never truly gone, so it always sits in low levels in the community," Granger explained of RSV. "So, we basically took a population that were naïve to that virus and they were now exposed in the summer time. We see these high numbers typically in the winter. The high number are not a surprise. It's the timing of it."
Granger said it's a little too early to say whether the rate at which children are becoming infected with COVID-19 in Siouxland will eclipse that seen during last November's peak. He said scientists don't have the data, either, to know for certain whether the highly infectious delta variant is making children sicker than previous variants.
"We can learn from and draw some conclusions from what the rest of the country is seeing, with their higher rates of hospitalizations in the pediatric age group, compared to last year. There's no reason to think we should be different or our population should respond differently," Granger said.
Granger said fever, cough, congestion and, sometimes, headache and upset stomach are symptoms children infected with COVID-19 display. Babies infected with the virus, he said, may just have a fever and appear fussy.
"I think there's a tendency to assume that symptoms may be allergies or just a cold. Then we find out it was COVID and the whole family is infected," he said. "While the vaccine has allowed many of us to feel more relaxed in our socialization and outings, that has also led to increased exposure opportunities for children. Additionally, we have a relatively low rate of vaccination in Woodbury County, compared to state and nationwide."
Now is the time to step up COVID precautions, according to Granger. He advises masking up and avoiding crowded areas and gatherings.
"I think it's reasonable to change your behavior patterns on what the risk is locally," he said. "In June, when our rate was very low, yes, have grandma or grandpa over if they've been vaccinated. Go and do a few things. Catch your breath. Now, that the situation is changing over these next two months, double down your efforts, wear your mask, avoid large settings."