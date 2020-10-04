 Skip to main content
Permanent musical installation to honor Marcia Poole at Interpretive Center
"Marcia's Flowers" will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. The permanent installation will honor the 17 years that the now-retired Marcia Poole spent as executive director at the center.

SIOUX CITY -- The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will be honoring its past executive director Marcia Poole with a permanent musical installation, to be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13.

This outdoor area, entitled "Marcia's Flowers," will be a place for rest, conversation and play for visitors to the 900 Larsen Park Road facility. 

A rock is placed next to the flowers that reads, “In Recognition of Marcia Poole who was instrumental in the growth of the Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Betty Strong Encounter Center. We thank her for 17 years of service.”

