Photography exhibition at Sioux City Art Center tells story of the American West

Photography contest

The Sioux City Art Center is hosting a "Magnetic West" photography contest.

Describe what the West means to you by submitting a photograph taken west of the Mississippi River to siouxcityartcenter@sioux-city.org by Dec. 15. The image should be a high-resolution JPEG file. Include the artist's name, as well as the photograph's title and date.

The winning photograph will be printed, framed and displayed on the Art Center's first floor during the final month of the "Magnetic West" exhibition.