Pickled Palette allows people to discover their artistic side

SIOUX CITY -- In Hollywood, movie stars are celebrated with their footprints embedded into concrete in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
At Pickled Palette, 9-month-old Bentley Mosey's feet will soon be immortalized on a decorative plate.
"Bentley's probably thinking, 'Grandma, what the heck did you get me into?'" grandpa Tom Guntren said, smiling as Ashley Prince painted Bentley's feet a particularly bright shade of green.
"Nah, Bentley's thinking what a thoughtful Christmas gift grandma and grandpa is giving to his mommy and daddy," grandma Paula Guntren said as Bentley eyed Prince's actions with a bit of suspicion.
Prince, the owner of the 4014 Morningside Ave. do-it-yourself art store, doesn't mind Bentley's curious glances.
"I've put baby footprints and handprints on plates, mugs and Christmas decorations," she explained. "They make for wonderful mementoes that families can keep as their children and grandchildren grow up."
A 2007 Iowa State University graphic design graduate, Prince founded Pickled Palette in 2014 as a place where serious artists would feel at home and artistic newcomers could try something entirely different.
"We want to bring out everybody's inner artist," she said. "We have classes on painting, making pottery, glass fusion, working with clay, you name it."
Indeed, Prince and her crew of art instructors have hosted Pickled Palette workshops that've doubled as birthday parties, baby showers, housewarming parties, team-building events and bachelorette parties.
"That's the great thing about art," she suggested. "It's wonderful when you do it alone and it is also a blast when you do it as part of a group."
Classes and workshops became much more challenging when, earlier this year, Prince had to close Pickled Palette due to concerns over novel coronavirus.
Once she was able to reopen, Prince began putting together take-home art kits, which included instructions, supplies and even a snack for housebound hobbyists.
"The take-home kits have been very successful," store manager Jessi Johnson explained. "While we continue to hold classes at the store, we realize some people aren't comfortable because of the pandemic. The kits give them another option to discover art."
Which is fine by Johnson, who is convinced everyone has an artistic side.
"When people think about art, it is painting or drawing," she said. "There are so many more things a person can try."
Plus it doesn't matter if the prospective art student is 5 years old or 85 years old.
"We have all ages," Johnson said. "You're never too young or too old to try a new craft."