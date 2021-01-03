Pickled Palette allows people to discover their artistic side

Indeed, Prince and her crew of art instructors have hosted Pickled Palette workshops that've doubled as birthday parties, baby showers, housewarming parties, team-building events and bachelorette parties.

"That's the great thing about art," she suggested. "It's wonderful when you do it alone and it is also a blast when you do it as part of a group."

Classes and workshops became much more challenging when, earlier this year, Prince had to close Pickled Palette due to concerns over novel coronavirus.

Once she was able to reopen, Prince began putting together take-home art kits, which included instructions, supplies and even a snack for housebound hobbyists.

"The take-home kits have been very successful," store manager Jessi Johnson explained. "While we continue to hold classes at the store, we realize some people aren't comfortable because of the pandemic. The kits give them another option to discover art."

Which is fine by Johnson, who is convinced everyone has an artistic side.

"When people think about art, it is painting or drawing," she said. "There are so many more things a person can try."

Plus it doesn't matter if the prospective art student is 5 years old or 85 years old.