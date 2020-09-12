Pierson farmer captures deep space through unique hobby

RURAL PIERSON, Iowa -- Six years ago on an October night, Andrew Linn's youngest son, Connor, noticed the full moon up in the sky and asked his father if they could get the telescope out.
Linn had given that telescope, which was gathering dust and being used as a "coat rack," to Connor's older brother Jake for his ninth birthday.
"I looked over and said, 'Yeah, let's get the scope out,'" recalled Linn, who said Connor ended up capturing a photo of the moon by holding his phone's camera up to the telescope's eyepiece.
Linn spent the next two weeks trying to duplicate that photo and soon became hooked on astrophotography -- photography of astronomical objects, celestial events and areas of the night sky.
Linn, a 51-year-old farmer who lives east of Pierson, moved from capturing star trails -- the continuous paths created by stars -- to Milky Way and planetary shots before delving into deep space. He has an exhibit of his works on display at the Sioux City Art Center through Nov. 1.
"Those are the four main categories of astrophotography that I typically shoot. I don't do much planetary stuff, but I do a lot of deep space," said Linn, who has long since upgraded from that beginner scope to an astrograph, a telescope specifically designed for astrophotography.
Linn said he faced a steep learning curve as he tried to figure out how to use specialized equipment and software. He joked that he is self-taught through "YouTube University" and has a doctorate in "trial and error."
Linn's telescope mount moves optics and his camera at the same speed as the rotation of the earth so he can pinpoint and follow a specific area in the sky. His Atik camera is optimized for collecting long, low light.
"Because the earth is constantly spinning, in order to take a picture of something that is very faint in the night sky, you have to move with the earth," he explained. "Your camera has to follow the item that you're trying to take a picture of and that's all on the mount. I will line up the scope and then I will start taking short exposures."
Linn emphasizes, however, that his images are made, not taken. He said gathering data from an object in deep space often requires multiple imaging sessions over different nights, sometimes weeks or even months apart.
"The best time to do this is typically around a new moon, because the sky is dark, and you can't have clouds," Linn said. "It also kind of depends on what you want to take pictures of. Certain targets are only available certain times of the year. The winter sky has different stars up in it than the summer sky does, so if you wanted to take a picture of a certain object, you have to take a picture of it when it's in the sky."
After taking long, high-magnification exposures of the night sky, Linn combines the data from separate files and then edits the resulting image to make faint objects visible.
"It's a 9x13 cake pan filled with data. You have to use some photo editing program to tease out the hidden detail that's there," he said. "As I start to tease the details out of the inky blackness, I'm as excited to see these things as anybody is, because I just think they're amazing. I can't believe we can take pictures of them."
