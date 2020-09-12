Pierson farmer captures deep space through unique hobby

Linn's telescope mount moves optics and his camera at the same speed as the rotation of the earth so he can pinpoint and follow a specific area in the sky. His Atik camera is optimized for collecting long, low light.

"Because the earth is constantly spinning, in order to take a picture of something that is very faint in the night sky, you have to move with the earth," he explained. "Your camera has to follow the item that you're trying to take a picture of and that's all on the mount. I will line up the scope and then I will start taking short exposures."

Linn emphasizes, however, that his images are made, not taken. He said gathering data from an object in deep space often requires multiple imaging sessions over different nights, sometimes weeks or even months apart.

"The best time to do this is typically around a new moon, because the sky is dark, and you can't have clouds," Linn said. "It also kind of depends on what you want to take pictures of. Certain targets are only available certain times of the year. The winter sky has different stars up in it than the summer sky does, so if you wanted to take a picture of a certain object, you have to take a picture of it when it's in the sky."