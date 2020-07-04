Pools, hot tubs in high demand in Sioux City amid COVID-19 pandemic

Professional Pool & Spa has waiting lists for above- and in-ground pools. To get on one of the lists, Mosher said customers will have to provide some form of payment. He said he is confident that everyone who is currently on the waiting list for an above-ground pool will get one this season. But, depending on how much that list grows, some other customers may have to wait until 2021. That's already the case with in-ground pools.

"You'd be surprised how many people walk in the door and they're like, 'So, next month?' Under most circumstances, we're months out," he said of in-ground pools. "This year, for in-ground pools, there have been more phone calls than I would want to say any other year that I've worked here. In 13 years with the company, I've never seen as much interest in spas and pools, above-ground or in-ground."

The purchase of a pool or spa shouldn't be made on a whim. Mosher said customers wanting an in-ground need to consider the size of their property, as well as how long they plan to remain in their home.

He said Professional Pool & Spa can construct a small in-ground pool or a huge pool, for that matter. A pool with "all the bells and whistles" could top $100,000, according to Mosher, who said a basic in-ground pool runs around $40,000.