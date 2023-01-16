Pouring memories: Le Mars tea house offers 'fancy and fun' group parties

When Barb Frick was growing up in Colman, South Dakota, the farmers’ wives would get all dressed up in their suits and heels, pull on their formal gloves, don hats and head off to Ladies Aid.

Although coffee, rather than tea, was served at the women’s society’s meetings, Frick said these gatherings gave her her “very first taste of a tea party” at age 5.

“I was in kindergarten, and I didn’t have school that day. So, mom had to bring me along to Ladies Aid,” she recalled, as she stood in her kitchen at Friendship Tea House. An assortment of vintage floral teacups hung from hooks in a wooden shelving unit nearby. “I just sat mesmerized by all these farm wives. They’re all decked out, including my mother.”

Today, Frick is hosting reservation-only, old-fashioned tea parties in a former Le Mars flower shop at 139 Fifth Ave. Southwest. She opened the tea house last February with her husband Bob.

Frick serves up homemade finger sandwiches, soups, deviled eggs, scones with Devonshire cream, cheesecake, and more, on fine china, alongside pots of loose leaf tea in an eclectically decorated space that has a Victorian-esque feel. Burgundy and green linens cover the tables, which are surrounded by various antiques.

Friendship Tea House offers black, oolong, green, white and caffeine-free herbal teas in a variety of flavors. Coffee is available upon request.

Grandma’s Caramel Butterscotch is a favorite black tea with guests, who can top their heads with one of Frick’s more than 150 fancy hats and wrap brightly colored feathered boas around their necks. Boys and men need not fret, Frick has accessories available for them, too.

Bob Frick said Friendship Tea House isn’t your typical tea house or tea room, as those places are often jam-packed with people. The Fricks cater to the unique needs of each group.

“We don’t really want the place chock-full of people. Then, it’s just like a commercial restaurant trying to run people through,” said Bob Frick, who noted, however, that, like a restaurant, the tea house is licensed by the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals.

Everyone who visits the tea house is encouraged to “Pour yourself a memory.” The motto is printed on the Fricks’ business cards. It’s also scrawled on a chalkboard, which is tucked into one of the tea house’s many nooks, between old family photos and flour-sack aprons.

“Tea parties are about lifting the spirit, lifting your soul through the sisterhood of girlfriends just talking about life,” Barb Frick said. “I want to create an atmosphere where they feel valued and loved.”

Finding her purpose

A decade ago, Barb Frick was going through a hard time in her life.

She was living in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where her husband had been deployed to work with the United States Border Patrol. Bob Frick, a Minnesota native, loved the climate down there, so the couple ended up staying in the “Land of Enchantment” beyond his military deployment.

“I was really needing some more connection and interaction with women,” said Barb Frick, a former kindergarten teacher, who comes from a big family. Her mom is the oldest of 12 children. “Every weekend for me was family. Well, I was just lonely down there and isolated. I just kind of got myself in a way that I needed to meet people and make friends. It was harder, because we weren’t from there.”

When a discouraged Frick returned to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to visit family, her mother turned to her and asked, “What do you want to do with the rest of your life?” Frick picked up a copy of the local newspaper and was immediately drawn to a photograph of a little girl wearing a hat and gloves and sipping tea.

“I said, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to do tea parties and create these awesome memories for people and expose little girls to this lovely old tradition,’” she recalled.

That’s when Frick started collecting vintage wears for her tea parties from thrift stores and antique shops. She has amassed more than 120 teacups.

“In the beginning, I didn’t know my taste. I just bought everything,” she said. “Now, I know I love made in England. So, whenever I see something made in England, I will snatch it up if I don’t have something like it.”

The Fricks opened their first tea house in a charming 1930s home in Alamogordo in 2017. Although the house was quaint, Barb Frick said she loved the original wood floors and corner hutch.

“The tea house was very popular down there. It gave the military wives and retirees something awesome to do,” she said.

After the global COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the tea house, the couple decided it was time to move back to South Dakota. Unfortunately, the tight real estate market in 2020 made it difficult for them to find a place to relocate the tea house.

“We couldn’t find any place. You couldn’t buy a house. You couldn’t buy a business. It just wasn’t happening,” Barb Frick said.

Unsure of what to do, she prayed, telling God, “It’s in your hands.” A few months later, her niece, who lives in Sioux Center, Iowa, was driving through Le Mars, when she saw a for sale sign posted outside Le Mars Flower House.

“She snapped a picture, sent it to me in New Mexico and said, ‘Aunt Barb, would this make a cute tea house?’ The rest is history,” said Frick, who now lives with her husband in a four-bedroom home in the back of the tea house.

‘Fancy and fun’

It takes a significant amount of time to arrange a quality tea party, according to Barb Frick.

She might spend three hours preparing specific food for a party. Tables are elegantly set the night before patrons arrive. For a birthday party, Frick said she often decorates with the birthday girl’s favorite color.

“It takes a lot of time to do it well and to do it right with excellence,” she said. “Everybody who walks in that door, I want them to feel that, ‘Oh my gosh, this place is beautiful!’ and that I took the care and the time to do something beautiful for them.”

After introductions, Frick takes the tea order. Each party selects two pots of hot tea, which she said is a “comfort food” with many medicinal properties. Ginger Chai, for example, is said to boost immunity and support weight management, while white peach is said to protect against premature aging and boost mood.

While Frick is making the tea, patrons are busy donning wigs, necklaces, hats and other accessories. Bob Frick noted that teas are “very particular” when it comes to brewing temperature and steeping time. Black teas, for example, require three to five minutes at full boil, while white teas need two to three minutes at 175 to 180 degrees.

After customers return to their tables, Barb Frick pours the tea and demonstrates how to properly stir it with a small stirring spoon, after adding a lump of sugar or a dollop of cream. Then, she begins to bring out the food.

“The teacup is like a clock. Six o’clock and 12 o’clock, back and forth, gentle, without clinking,” Frick instructed. “Clinking your cup with the metal can actually crack your teacup.”

The Fricks enjoy visiting with their customers, which they say is truly why they operate the tea house. During tea parties, which are generally two hours long, the conversation just flows.

While the adults talk, the children play with a dollhouse, talk on rotary dial phones and stuff fake money into retro-looking purses. Barb Frick just beams when she thinks of the grandmothers and granddaughters who have walked through the tea house’s doors.

“The granddaughters might dress up grandma and put a wig on her. It’s really a place to play and have fun,” she said. “I call it fancy and fun, because everybody wants the fancy tea party, of course. But, you don’t want a fancy, stuffy one.”