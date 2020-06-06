Priceless act: Maurice bank turned into library/museum for children

MAURICE, Iowa -- A train that runs on a track suspended from the ceiling, a ribbon weaving loom nestled between two white bookshelves, and a tree house with Velcro apples that can be picked are just some of the unique, interactive exhibits kids will find when they walk through the glass doors of The Book Bank in Maurice.
More than 60 volunteers used their time and skills to transform the former brick bank building into a free library/children's museum, which officially opened this past week at 210 Main St.
Marissa Maassen, a second-grade teacher and The Book Bank's founder, said the idea for it came from her son Seth's Eagle Scout project.
"We talked about doing a little lending library around Maurice -- those little birdhouse-like libraries," Maassen recalled. "People kept saying, 'Oh, the bank is sitting empty. You should put a library in the bank.'"
Maassen thought about the suggestion and then made an official proposal at a city council meeting. The City of Maurice was so receptive to the idea, that they said Maassen could use the building for the project rent-free and that the city would cover utility costs.
The renovation project was funded by community members, who donated money, as well as materials.
Maassen, her family and a team of residents began renovations in January. She said they "touched every square inch" of the former bank, which was built in the late 1800s. She said her husband, Aaron, did a lot of the tile installation. When she needed exhibits built for The Book Bank, she said there was always someone there with the skills to handle the request.
"It's just so neat. It's just so interactive," she said of the finished product.
The tree house, which children can climb into, is actually positioned atop a bank deposit box.
"We couldn't move that, so there's a tree house above there," she said. "A local carpenter made a grocery store, and then, on either side of that grocery store is a post office and a mechanic shop that is also bookshelves."
The exhibits pay homage to the city's history. Maassen said the grocery store was inspired by Duane's Grocery, a locally owned store that operated years ago.
"The post office is the building in Maurice that's still one of the original businesses, so we gave history to that," she said. "There's several mechanic shops that have been in Maurice and still are in Maurice, so that's why we chose a mechanic shop."
The bank vault was revamped to resemble an opera house, equipped with a marquee over the entrance and stocked with dress-up clothes fit for budding stars. The space also features a train ticket booth, cafe and fire station.
Bookshelves are scattered everywhere throughout The Book Bank, which houses roughly 5,500 books. Maassen said books were collected during book drives and that MOC-Floyd Valley School District also provided a grant for books.
"It's priceless," she said when asked the cost of the entire project. "It's such an act of love."
