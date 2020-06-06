Priceless act: Maurice bank turned into library/museum for children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MAURICE, Iowa -- A train that runs on a track suspended from the ceiling, a ribbon weaving loom nestled between two white bookshelves, and a tree house with Velcro apples that can be picked are just some of the unique, interactive exhibits kids will find when they walk through the glass doors of The Book Bank in Maurice.

More than 60 volunteers used their time and skills to transform the former brick bank building into a free library/children's museum, which officially opened this past week at 210 Main St.

Marissa Maassen, a second-grade teacher and The Book Bank's founder, said the idea for it came from her son Seth's Eagle Scout project.

"We talked about doing a little lending library around Maurice -- those little birdhouse-like libraries," Maassen recalled. "People kept saying, 'Oh, the bank is sitting empty. You should put a library in the bank.'"

Maassen thought about the suggestion and then made an official proposal at a city council meeting. The City of Maurice was so receptive to the idea, that they said Maassen could use the building for the project rent-free and that the city would cover utility costs.

The renovation project was funded by community members, who donated money, as well as materials.