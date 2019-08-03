Reyna Anderson, of Sioux City, sits with her daughter, Amariana Lucas-Anderson, at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Anderson enrolled Amariana, 6, in Project Austin, a program developed by Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha to educate local emergency medical systems, such as fire and rescue, emergency departments and primary care providers, on caring for special needs children.
SIOUX CITY -- About four years ago, after enrolling her daughter, Amariana, in Project Austin, Reyna Anderson remembers sitting in the auditorium at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's crying as she recounted Amariana's medical history.
Doctors didn't expect Amariana, who has a chromosome abnormality known as 1p36 deletion syndrome, to live long after birth, but she has defied the odds. Amariana recently celebrated her sixth birthday.
"The doctor's exact words were, 'We're going to send her to Omaha to say that we tried to give her her best chance,'" Anderson recalled.
Over the years, Anderson said she has made numerous trip to Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha with her daughter. Amariana, who breathes with the aid of a ventilator and receives nourishment through a feeding tube, requires a lot of suctioning through her tracheostomy tube and nose and takes four medications daily, three of which are to control seizures, according to Anderson.
Horses pull riders outside the Sioux City Fire Station No. 5. at 14th and Nebraska streets in 1892. A new method for alerting people to fire wagons was needed in 1889, according to a Journal article from the time.
"We were in the ER like every three to four weeks with her being sick. They would send us straight down to Omaha," Anderson said. "I have three other kids. I kind of got tired going down to Omaha."
In an emergency, first responders may not be familiar with the special needs of children like Amariana, leading to an increased risk of delayed treatment, unnecessary tests and even serious preventable errors. That's where Project Austin, a program St. Luke's participates in, comes in to help bridge the care gap.
Project Austin was named in honor of Austin Simon, a 15-month-old child who was born with a congenital heart defect. One night, when Austin's trach was plugged, his parents immediately called 911 and EMTs responded to their home. Austin's mom told the EMTs about his critical airway, but the EMTs had minimal knowledge of stabilizing a child with special health care needs. The EMTs tried to ventilate Austin through a bag-mask method and he was transported to the nearest hospital. Three days later, Austin's parents took him off life support.
After Austin's death, Project Austin was developed at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha to educate local emergency medical systems, such as fire and rescue, emergency departments and primary care providers, on caring for special needs children.
"It's hard when we only see them at their worst. We don't know what is their normal day to day," said Alyssa Sackett, a clinical nurse educator and pediatric emergency care coordinator for St. Luke's who talks with area parents of Project Austin patients to get a sense of how their children might present to the hospital's emergency department. "We've been able to keep a lot more of these children, just like Amariana, in our community at our hospital until we get them well enough."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
After gathering information about a child's special medical needs, Sackett said St. Luke's staff begin preparing for a potential visit to the emergency department. They talk about what medical equipment the child might need and how to stabilize him or her.
The first section of St. Joseph Mercy hospital at 21st and Court streets, erected in the fall of 1890 and purchased by the hospital after previous quarters at 28th and Jennings streets proved to be inadequate.
In the early 1970s, St. Joseph and St. Vincent, a hospital operated by the Benedictine Sisters at 6th and Jennings streets in Sioux City, joined forces to begin the city's first hospital-based ambulance service. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in 1979 for a new $28 million hospital adjacent to St. Vincent's, the present site of Mercy Medical Center.
"We know (Amariana's) airway is always going to be our No. 1 priority; and if she's having a seizure to help control the seizure and protect her airway," Sackett said.
Lately, Anderson said Amariana has been fairly healthy. But when fall and winter roll around, she said her daughter "goes downhill pretty fast" when she gets sick.
"It just makes me feel a lot better with them having it," Anderson said of Project Austin. "When we bring her in, I'm already stressed because she's sick. Them not having to ask as many questions besides what's going on at that specific time makes it a lot easier."
Currently, Sackett said St. Luke's has more than 20 patients participating in Project Austin. Those patients' names and their medical information is entered into a database that can be accessed by Sioux City Fire Rescue crews from any electronic device.
"Even when we're en route to a call, we can kind of see what the history is and what we're going to be running into," said Jim Haden, EMS director for Sioux City Fire Rescue. "In addition to that, we do site visits. When we get a new patient, we try and send a fire crew and an EMS crew out to see that patient when there isn't a problem."
Haden said parent caregivers, like Anderson, offer "a wealth of information" not only about the young patients, but about how to operate the medical equipment they need.
"There's no amount of money we could spend to have all that different equipment in an ambulance. It's just an additional resource that gives us a little knowledge ahead of time about what we may encounter," he said. "We've also had some training sessions with staff at St. Luke's for various patients and they've shown us tricks of the trade on how to handle specific patients that may be out of the ordinary for what we generally see every day."
If you think your child could benefit from Project Austin, contact Sackett at 712-279-3870.
Fourth Street Mall
Aalfs Manufacturing Co.
WIT timeline 1970
WIT Archival Photo
Biking at Briar Cliff
Frank H. Greteman
Proposed Brandeis building
Veterans Memorial Bridge construction
Sioux City Federal Plaza
Biltmore Motel and Restaurant
South Sioux City television viewers get new options
Proposed Brandeis store
Barge on Missouri River
George Lindblade with Sioux City fireman in 1970
Winter storm Oct. 9, 1970
Sioux City Marina and Boat Harbor
Senftner Volkswagen
Municipal parking ramp
Everett's Furniture Barn
Olson Cycle Center, 1970
YWCA Pool
Gov. Robert D. Ray
Normandy exterior 1974
Fantles
Livestock Exchange Building
Stockyards: Aerial 1970
Sioux Quality Packers Inc.
Greg Hall at Yale
Combination Bridge 1971
Veterans Memorial Bridge construction
Interchange beams in place
Combination Bridge and Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge construction
Normandy buffet
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy