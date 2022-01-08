Realtor.com says Sioux City is among most affordable trendy cities in U.S.

SIOUX CITY -- What does Sioux City have in common with New Orleans, Philadelphia and Baltimore?

Sioux City and these three major metros were recognized as among America's "Most Affordable Trendy Cities" of 2022 by realtor.com, a real estate website.

Hailed as an "artsy hub" and "essentially the museum capital of the tri-state region," Sioux City ranked fifth behind No. 1 Savannah, Georgia; No. 2 New Orleans; No. 3 Philadelphia; and No. 4 New Haven, Connecticut.

Most Affordable Trendy Cities of 2022 1. Savannah, Ga. 2. New Orleans, La. 3. Philadelphia, Pa. 4. New Haven, Conn. 5. Sioux City, Iowa 6. Albany, N.Y. 7. Kalamazoo, Mich. 8. Eau Claire, Wis. 9. Baltimore, Md. 10. Orlando, Fla.

"The city has implemented programs to get residents walking, eating well, and spending time together in the community. It has yoga studios, dance studios, and other wellness options along with dozens of cafes for gathering with neighbors," an article published on realtor.com said of Sioux City.

Realtor.com, the second-most visited real estate listings website in the country as of 2021, looked at the 300 largest U.S. metros for the top 10 trendiest cities with affordable homes for sale. Cities that made the list had to have "amenities loved by the trendy set," such as yoga studios, breweries, and art house theaters, according to realtor.com.

"It's hugely important not just for the city, but for tourism as well," Kristi Franz, executive director of the Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, said of the designation. "The first time anybody comes to the city, even if it's to come for a job interview, they're a visitor. The things that they see and experience when they come into town really can push them to decide to either take a job here or start a business here and bring manufacturing here. All the amenities that the Siouxland area has, I think, really would kind of tip the scales in our favor."

Realtor.com also noted that the top 10 trendy, affordable metros recorded an increase in their population of 25- to 34-year-olds moving in from 2018 to 2019.

Lisa Croston, president of the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors and a real estate agent with CENTURY 21 ProLink, said she think it's "cool" that Sioux City is trending in 2022.

Croston said visitors coming from a more populated area may have the perception that there's nothing to do in Sioux City. When they arrive, she said they're pleasantly surprised.

"It's what we offer with Fourth Street and Pearl Street and just the activities we have here. It's all affordable," she said. "That goes right into the housing, as well. This is a great place to live, and, the cost of living isn't going to cost you an arm and a leg."

Sioux City's median listing price is $193,450, according to Realtor.com, which cited a four-bedroom Colonial near Grandview Park for $159,950 and a new two-bedroom, one-bathroom home on the city's west side for $140,000.

"Real estate is much more affordable here than in the rest of the country, so residents don't have to stress as much about paying the bills. Nice homes can be bought for under $200,000," the article stated.

Croston said Sioux City's real estate market would typically slow down during the winter months, but that hasn't been the case over the past two years. She said buyer demand for homes has remained steady on a 12-month cycle.

"When you're considering listing your home, 'Should I wait until spring?' I'm going to say no, because people are looking now. There's a high demand," she said. "Last week was very busy for showings and for offers being written. The buyers are definitely looking for homes."

