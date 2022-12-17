Recreation supervisor talks summer to winter transition at Sioux City's Cone Park

SIOUX CITY

The transition from summer to winter tubing at Cone Park has been underway in earnest since Sioux City Parks and Recreation staff fired up the snow guns the first day of December.

John Byrnes, the city’s recreation supervisor, said the all-seasons park has already made 40 to 50 percent of the snow for the 700-foot main hill, which officially opens for the season on Dec. 21. He said the demand for snow tubing is higher than ever. During the park’s fifth winter season, 19,897 tickets were sold.

Due to limited capacity and high demand, patrons are asked to purchase their tickets in advance in order to minimize ticket window lines at the park, 3800 Line Drive.

“I always thought we were going to have like this honeymoon period and plateau, but it truly has not gone that way,” Byrnes said. “We are filling up incredibly fast for all of our week night fundraising events or private rentals, so demand is as high as it’s ever been here.”

In addition to the main tubing hill, Cone Park, which was awarded the “outstanding attraction” honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019, offers a Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Visitors can also skate on the refrigerated 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink and warm up around the fire pit and in the park’s day lodge with a cup of hot chocolate and some snacks.

Summer expansion Byrnes said there are no new features being implemented this winter season, as the Parks and Recreation Department focuses on expanding summer options at the park.

Two lanes of plastic-type track on the main hill opened to the public on June 18. The surface, which acts like snow, was installed on the hill at the beginning of the summer season and removed before the snowmaking began.

“It’s a tedious process, of course, to take that up and make sure it’s getting put away appropriately,” Byrnes said of the track. “We are looking at a way to actually permanently install our summer tubing operations so it doesn’t have to be installed and broken down every single year.”

Byrnes said two lanes of track seem sufficient at this point. If demand increases as new summer amenities are added, he said the city will look at increasing the number of lanes.

“Right now, two seems to be that perfect amount. You can race your buddies down. You can kind of go in trains. You can have some fun with it. So, for right now, we’re happy with that, too,” he said. “

A mountain bike trail system is slated to begin being constructed at Cone Park in 2023. The $2 million bike trails project will incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track. Walkers, hikers and runners will be able to utilize the single-use trails.

“We’re going to start adding amenities as much as we can to create this environment where in the summer it’s a one-stop shop for outdoor recreation,” Byrnes said.