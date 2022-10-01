Resin-cast masks bring blues legends to life

SIOUX CITY -- Items on display in museums are usually surrounded by glass, or signs posted nearby warn visitors, "Don't touch."

"A Cast of Blues" promotes the exact opposite behavior.

The traveling exhibit, which is on display at the Sioux City Public Museum through Oct. 16, encourages visitors to reach out and feel 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends.

The masks, which were created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, hang alongside photographer Ken Murphy's color photographs of performers and juke joints. The blues took root in the Mississippi Delta, a flood plain between the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers. McConnell-Dickerson actually journeyed to Mississippi to map out the faces of the men and women featured in the exhibit, including Bo Diddley, Koko Taylor, Bobby "Blue" Bland and Ruth Brown.

"The lady who made these is sight impaired. She loved blues music, but yet she could really see the people that made the music that she loved. Her idea was to make these life masks of these people," said Matt Anderson, the museum's curator of history. "It's got all the textures of the facial features. It's a way that someone who can't see well gets a sense of what somebody looks like."

The exhibit is the second music-themed exhibit being showcased at the museum. Visitors can walk from "Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection," which features a treasure trove of British Invasion merchandise and memorabilia right in to the adjoining A Cast of Blues exhibit.

"Since we had the Beatles exhibit, I was kind of looking for something with a music theme," Anderson said. "And, a lot of the museum experience is a sight thing. For people who can't see well or see at all, this is a way to participate. Otherwise, it's fairly to difficult participate in a museum experience, except through sound that is provided."

A Cast of Blues includes sound, too. You can don a pair of headphones and listen to the music of the blues legends. You'll also find some early blues instruments, such as the diddley bow, a homemade slide guitar, and bones, an ancient tempo-keeping instrument that have been used at least since the Roman Empire.

"A lot of the blues music originated, of course, during the pre-Civil War era amongst the slaves. And, then, in the years after that, they basically had to fashion their own instruments," Anderson said. "These types of instruments still are made and used if they're doing a folk blues style."