Burgers are arguably America's quintessential meal. And why not? They're ready to eat, easy to get and, more importantly, you can dress 'em and you can dress 'em down.
Most Siouxland restaurants have specialty burgers on their menu. Yet Billy Boy Drive-Thru has made handheld beefy masterpieces for more than 50 years.
Perhaps better known for the Billy Boy (a loosemeat tavern) as well as chili dogs, the 2328 Riverside Blvd. fast food eatery has a growing menu of 100 percent beef burgers like the popular Outlaw.
A burger with two patties, lettuce, tomatoes and a smear of "sassy" sauce, this Sioux City version of a Big Mac is much tastier than anything you can get from the Golden Arches.
The same can be said about the Brightside Burger, which is one of the popular menu items at Brightside Cafe, 525 Fourth St.
Like Billy Boy's Outlaw, the Brightside Burger is made with an all-beef patty, lettuce, onions and, what general manager Karla Ruby calls a "kicky sauce."
"I think what makes a Brightside Burger delicious is the sauce," she said. "Every burger needs a great sauce."
Wait, does coleslaw counts as a sauce?
Well, it should since the popular and tangy slaw is the not-so-secret ingredient in the Wheelhouse Bar & Grill's BBQ Bacon Burger.
The 4501 Southern Hills Drive's signature burger is served with a seared patty that is topped with Applewood bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy haystack onions and, yes, a healthy dollop of crispy, crunchy coleslaw.
In our opinion, the bracing slaw nicely tempers the sweet and savory barbecue sauce.
But when it comes to opposite attracts type of ingredients, few burgers can beat One Eyed Jack's famous Kackleburger.
Made with a grilled beef patty that is, then, topped with onions, peanut butter, grape jelly and a fried egg.
Yum? You bethca! Many Siouxland restaurants have created variations on the Kackleburger but the 30191 Hamilton Blvd. sports bar had it first.
Having said that, there may be a new contender for Sioux City's weirdest-but-tastiest burger.
Please behold the Popper Topper, one of Soho Kitchen & Bar's most popular gourmet burgers.
Now, take a gander at this list of ingredients. This bad boy is made with a grilled patty that is topped with cream cheese, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and plop of grape jelly.
It is placed on a bun that comes topped with. you guessed, a big, honkin' jalapeno.
According to owner Julie Schoenherr, this is one burger that draws plenty of oows and aahs.
We can believe it.
While hamburgers can be iconic and All-American, the sandwich lends itself to all sort of invention.
If there is a burger innovation out there, we are certain there is a chef in Siouxland who is willing to put it on a plate for you.