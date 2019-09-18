{{featured_button_text}}

Burgers are arguably America's quintessential meal. And why not? They're ready to eat, easy to get and, more importantly, you can dress 'em and you can dress 'em down.

Most Siouxland restaurants have specialty burgers on their menu. Yet Billy Boy Drive-Thru has made handheld beefy masterpieces for more than 50 years. 

Perhaps better known for the Billy Boy (a loosemeat tavern) as well as chili dogs, the 2328 Riverside Blvd. fast food eatery has a growing menu of 100 percent beef burgers like the popular Outlaw.

Billy Boy Drive-Thru

Billy Boy Drive-Thru's Outlaw Burger contains two all-beef patties, real strips of bacon, gooey cheese and a smoky dressing that ties everything together.

A burger with two patties, lettuce, tomatoes and a smear of "sassy" sauce, this Sioux City version of a Big Mac is much tastier than anything you can get from the Golden Arches.  

The same can be said about the Brightside Burger, which is one of the popular menu items at Brightside Cafe, 525 Fourth St.

Like Billy Boy's Outlaw, the Brightside Burger is made with an all-beef patty, lettuce, onions and, what general manager Karla Ruby calls a "kicky sauce."

Food Brightside Cafe and Deli

Shown with a side of potato salad, Brightside Cafe & Deli's gourmet Brightside Burger -- a one-third pound patty, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles and a zesty Brightside sauce -- is just one of the 525 Fourth St. eatery's menu items that can be delivered to your home or office, via Bite Squad, a Minneapolis-based third party food delivery operation, which recently entered the Sioux City market. A delivery fee -- based upon the distance a customer and a restaurant -- is calculated into the price that Bite Squad charges.

"I think what makes a Brightside Burger delicious is the sauce," she said. "Every burger needs a great sauce."

Wait, does coleslaw counts as a sauce?

Well, it should since the popular and tangy slaw is the not-so-secret ingredient in the Wheelhouse Bar & Grill's BBQ Bacon Burger. 

The 4501 Southern Hills Drive's signature burger is served with a seared patty that is topped with Applewood bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy haystack onions and, yes, a healthy dollop of crispy, crunchy coleslaw.

Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

Served with house-made chips, The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill's BBQ Bacon burger has a seared beef patty, Applewood bacon, a creamy cole slaw and haystack onion strips inside a toasted Brioche bun.

In our opinion, the bracing slaw nicely tempers the sweet and savory barbecue sauce. 

But when it comes to opposite attracts type of ingredients, few burgers can beat One Eyed Jack's famous Kackleburger.

Kackleburger at One-Eyed Jack's

A Kackleburger at One-Eyed Jack's is topped with the No. 1 food of 2014 -- the egg.

Made with a grilled beef patty that is, then, topped with onions, peanut butter, grape jelly and a fried egg.

Yum? You bethca! Many Siouxland restaurants have created variations on the Kackleburger but the 30191 Hamilton Blvd. sports bar had it first. 

Having said that, there may be a new contender for Sioux City's weirdest-but-tastiest burger.

Please behold the Popper Topper, one of Soho Kitchen & Bar's most popular gourmet burgers.

Now, take a gander at this list of ingredients. This bad boy is made with a grilled patty that is topped with cream cheese, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and plop of grape jelly.

SoHo Food

The Popper Topper, one of the most popular gourmet burgers served at SoHo Kitchen & Bar, is made with a half-pound flame-grilled burger, topped with cream cheese, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and grape jelly. The finishing touch is a stuffed jalapeno pepper.

It is placed on a bun that comes topped with. you guessed, a big, honkin' jalapeno.

According to owner Julie Schoenherr, this is one burger that draws plenty of oows and aahs.

We can believe it.

ALL-AMERICAN FOOD & BURGER: SoHo Kitchen & Bar

Julie Schoenherr, owner of SoHo Kitchen & Bar, poses for a photo with the restaurant's popular burger, Popper Topper.

While hamburgers can be iconic and All-American, the sandwich lends itself to all sort of invention.

If there is a burger innovation out there, we are certain there is a chef in Siouxland who is willing to put it on a plate for you.

