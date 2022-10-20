 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School bus driver injured in crash with semi near Marcus

MARCUS, Iowa -- A Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn and Remsen-Union school bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries Thursday morning, after a crash involving a semi.

Three students were also checked for minor injuries, according to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The bus driver, Leslie Pedersen, 62, of Cleghorn, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to Cherokee Regional Medical Center. Pedersen's injuries were also described as being minor.

The crash happened at 7:34 a.m. at 470th Street and F Avenue, east of Marcus. 

A Mack semi, driven by 61-year-old James Nieuwenhuis, of Hospers, Iowa, was traveling northbound on F Avenue at the time of the crash. Nieuwenhuis failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection in front of the school bus, which was westbound on 470th Street, according to the report. 

The bus struck the right side of the trailer and, then, both vehicles partially entered the ditch northwest of the intersection.  

