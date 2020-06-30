Sergeant Bluff eatery adds Filipino street food, Korean fan fave

Which is exactly the type of food that Ericksen likes to make.

After all, Filipino dishes can best be described as a prime example of "East meets West" cuisine.

Located in Southeast Asia between the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, the Philippines has food which combines traditional Asian ingredients and many associated with Spanish recipes.

This is because the Philippines was under Spanish rule from the 16th century until just before the start of the 20th century.

Indeed, one of Ericksen's most unusual menu items combines eastern flavors before giving it a south-of-the-border twist.

Mateo's Pulled Pork Sisig Tacos are made with grilled, slowly roasted pork shoulder that is blended with onions, lemon juice and soy sauce. Served in flour tortillas with pico de gallo, you'll have a dish that will draw oohs and aahs in either Manila or in Mexico City.

Would this sort of fusion soul food also play well in Seoul, South Korea?

Don't ask Ericksen. All she knows is that Mateo's Tteokbokki is already a hit.

"People have been calling and placing orders for Tteokbokki all morning," she said. "Who knew it would be this popular?"