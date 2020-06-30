Sergeant Bluff eatery adds Filipino street food, Korean fan fave

SERGEANT BLUFF -- For more than a year-and-a-half, Divina Ericksen has been making authentic Filipino food at a 300 First St. restaurant called Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering.
Inside her spotless kitchen, she makes such showstopping meals as Kare Kare, which is a rich beef and peanut stew served with onions, green beans, bok choy and eggplant; Pancit Malabon, which is served with thick noodles, cabbage, celery and sliced pieces of egg before getting topped with ground pork rinds; as well as a decadently delicious Kinilaw, which is the Philippines' variation on Spanish seafood Ceviche.
When Ericksen, a native of Manila, was looking to add new items to Mateo's menu, she turned to her teenage daughter for recommendations.
"Rebecca suggested adding something called Tteokbokki as an appetizer," Ericksen remembered with a laugh. "I asked what the heck is that? Didn't sound very Filipino to me."
Actually, Tteokbokki isn't Filipino at all. Instead, it was a popular Korean street food made with white, cylinder-shaped rice cake noodles, which are mildly spicy and very chewy.
Topped with green onions, white sesame seeds and served with gochujang (a Korean chili paste), Tteokbokki is fun to eat and always satisfying.
But where did Rebecca, a soon-to-be Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School sophomore, pick up an interest for random Korean street food?
K-pop, of course.
"My friends and I are into K-pop music," Rebecca said, referring to the bouncy, dance club-friendly music known as Korean Pop. "Since we liked the music, we became obsessed with everything associated with Korea, including the food."
Rebecca's best friend, Jesstine Henry, agreed.
"I love Tteokbokki," Jesstine, a soon-to-be North High School ninth grader, noted. "So do all of our friends."
"I'm not necessarily in the business of serving foods only to my daughter's friends," Ericksen, an astute businesswoman, said. "I need to make food that appeals to everyone."
This is why Ericksen also added Tofu Fries -- crispy, french fry-shaped pieces of tofu that are served with a sweet chili -- and Fish Balls -- a well known Filipino street food made with fish, mixed in flour and served with a special vinegar and soy sauce -- to her always-evolving menu.
Throw in an order of Lumpia Shanghai -- an extra-long variation of a Chinese egg roll, made with ground pork, minced carrots, cilantro, water chestnuts and spices in a spring roll wrapper -- and you'll have a meal that is unlike anything else you'll find in the Midwest.
Which is exactly the type of food that Ericksen likes to make.
After all, Filipino dishes can best be described as a prime example of "East meets West" cuisine.
Located in Southeast Asia between the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, the Philippines has food which combines traditional Asian ingredients and many associated with Spanish recipes.
This is because the Philippines was under Spanish rule from the 16th century until just before the start of the 20th century.
Indeed, one of Ericksen's most unusual menu items combines eastern flavors before giving it a south-of-the-border twist.
Mateo's Pulled Pork Sisig Tacos are made with grilled, slowly roasted pork shoulder that is blended with onions, lemon juice and soy sauce. Served in flour tortillas with pico de gallo, you'll have a dish that will draw oohs and aahs in either Manila or in Mexico City.
Would this sort of fusion soul food also play well in Seoul, South Korea?
Don't ask Ericksen. All she knows is that Mateo's Tteokbokki is already a hit.
"People have been calling and placing orders for Tteokbokki all morning," she said. "Who knew it would be this popular?"
Actually, K-pop aficionado Rebecca Ericksen knew. Or at least she assumed it would be so.
A fan of such K-pop bands as BTS and MAMAMOO, she is learning to cook Korean fare in Mateo's kitchen. So is Henry, who also likes BTS as well as a K-pop group called Stray Kids.
"They're both good kids," Ericksen said. "They're also becoming good cooks."
Although Ericksen doesn't know if she'll add more Korean foods onto her menu, she is always willing to tap into a new market.
"You try new things and, sometimes, they work and sometimes, they don't," she said. "I'm always willing to give it a chance."
