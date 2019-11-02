SERGEANT BLUFF -- Don't be surprised if you see a Pop Up Bro's food truck popping up on a campus near you.
At least that's the hope of Chandler Belcher and Brenden Hanner, who are both Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School students in a ProStart class taught by family consumer science teacher Andrea Kuhl.
Belcher and Hanner were pitching an idea for a mobile restaurant that specializes in snack foods like crepes, doughnuts, deep-fried Oreos and "extreme"-flavored soda pops, to a panel of industry insiders at a restaurant concept competition held Thursday at the school.
The Pop Up Bro's was one of the eight ideas proposed by students in Kuhl's ProStart 1 class.
Established to develop the best and brightest in tomorrow's restaurant and hospitality leaders, ProStart is a national program for high school students created by the National Restaurant Association and implemented in Iowa by the Iowa Restaurant Association.
"Working in groups, my students had two weeks to develop a concept, a floor plan and a decor for either a freestanding or mobile restaurant," Kuhl explained. "Each plan is evaluated by our local judges and the winning concept will advance to the statewide contest in Des Moines on Feb. 26."
State winners will then advance to the National ProStart Invitational May 8-10 in Washington, D.C.
With attention placed on everything from cuisine, target marketing and realistic kitchen design, the restaurant concept competition combines elements of such TV shows as "Chopped," "Shark Tank" and even "Kitchen Nightmares."
Thankfully, the judges -- Cathy Bishop, owner of Aggie's in Sergeant Bluff; Deni Winter, director of marketing for Lunchtime Solutions of North Sioux City; Karrie King, career and industry recruitment specialist for Western Iowa Tech Community College; and senior ProStart students Sophia Yudka and Kia Brenden -- were much more diplomatic than Gordon Ramsay of "Kitchen Nightmares."
Still, judges peppered Belcher and Hanner on the business viability on a food truck specializing in snacks as opposed to meals.
Similarly, Brunch Munch -- a breakfast and lunch truck concept created by Brock Belcher and Ashton Foister -- underwent scrutiny from Aggie's Bishop.
