SERGEANT BLUFF -- While studying medicine in India, Dr. Ashlesha Kaushik encountered young children with a host of vaccine preventable diseases, including a 4-year-old whose heart was damaged from diphtheria, a vaccine-preventable disease.
Since lifesaving vaccines aren't as accessible in poorer areas of the world, seeing children suffering from these illnesses in her home country didn't catch Kaushik off guard. But when Kaushik continued her education in the United States, she said she was surprised to find an 18-month-old in New Jersey with Hib meningitis, which is caused by bacteria called Haemophilus influenzae type b.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), before the Hib vaccine was introduced in the late 1980s, about 20,000 children in the United States under 5 years old got Hib disease each year, and between 3 and 6 percent of them died.
"That was an unvaccinated child. The parents were well-to-do and pretty well educated, but they had just foregone the vaccination," Kaushik said. "The was really, really very painful to see the patient suffer with such a preventable disease."
Kaushik, who practices at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine -- Sergeant Bluff, has been named Iowa's 2019 CDC Childhood Immunization Champion for her work in managing infections and promoting immunization in underserved rural and urban children in Northwest Iowa. She almost can't fathom how the United States could be at risk of losing its hard-fought elimination status.
"How has measles re-emerged? Measles was a long-gone story. It was eliminated in the 2000s and since then it has been a moment of pride for us," she said.
On May 30, the CDC reported that there were 971 cases of measles in the United States so far in 2019 -- the greatest number of cases reported in the country since 1994, when 963 cases were reported for the entire year. By June 6, the total number for the year had risen to 1,022 cases in 28 states, according to the CDC.
Two of the people sickened with the highly infectious virus that produces fever, cough, pink eyes, runny nose and a rash, were unvaccinated northeast Iowa residents. The first patient contracted measles on a trip to Israel. The second patient was a "household contact" of the first patient, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Kaushik said the public should be "very concerned" about the recent surge in measles cases in the United States.
Who's most at risk for contracting measles?
"Young children are most at risk for this, especially infants. The first time you can give the (MMR) vaccine is at 12 to 15 months. Four to six years is the second dose. In the case of outbreaks and travel-related emergencies, then the CDC allows us to give the vaccine between 6 and 11 months. ... Families seeking to travel abroad should seek a pediatrician's or an infectious disease expert's advice, especially for the care of infants."
If a person received the MRR vaccination as a child, are they protected during a measles outbreak?
"The first dose at 12 to 15 months gives you 93 percent protection. With two doses, you have around 97 percent protection. It's a very effective vaccine. ... As long as you can show the documentation of your vaccination, that is considered to be the proof of immunity. If somebody cannot produce that proof of immunity, then they are considered to be unvaccinated and they can receive the vaccine."
How does measles spread?
"Measles is very contagious. It spreads by droplets -- coughing, sneezing. Within two hours of leaving a shared space with a person, that area is considered to be contagious. After exposure it takes around 8 to 12 days to develop the symptoms."
What are the symptoms of measles and how do they develop?
"First you'll have fever. You can have cough, coryza, which is like very bad runny nose, and you can have conjunctivitis, which is like redness of the eyes. They're called the classic three Cs of the disease. The fevers can go in the range of 104 or 105. Like four days into the illness, you'll get the development of the rash. It's a reddish rash that spreads from the head and neck behind the ears down to your trunk and extremities. It fades in the same direction as it appeared. The patient remains contagious from four days before the rash to four days after the appearance of the rash. That's when you have to isolate these patients."
What are some of the complications associated with measles?
"About 1 in 1,000 can get encephalitis, which is direct infection of the brain. It can lead to permanent brain damage in some kids. It can be very devastating. And then there is another important complication that is almost eliminated because of the vaccine that we have, but it is very rampant in the developing world. It is called SSPE, which is subacute sclerosing panencephalitis. It leads to speech impairment, seizures and slowly the child becomes vegetative and dies."
What do you say to people who choose not to vaccinate their children because of misinformation spread on the internet?
"It's been going on -- the debate about autism and other things. Just weigh facts against myths. We have had tons of studies to prove that that's actually not the case. There's no preservative in the MMR vaccine proven to cause this. There's no direct link between the vaccine and (autism). Such concerns are unfounded. ... We cannot go back on all the progress we have made over all these years. The case incidence of measles after elimination was less than 1 per million. Now, it's coming up to more than 2.6 cases as of this year. It's really sad. Before the vaccine was introduced millions used to die of measles. Vaccines have saved lives. It's unquestionable. I think the parents just need to be educated on that."
Do you think there is the potential for an outbreak of measles or another vaccine-preventable disease to occur in our area?
"Thankfully, Iowa is still good with most of the vaccinations, but we need improvement. It's not like we can stop here. Although we don't have a very strong anti-vaccine campaign in Iowa, we still need to be cognizant of the fact that it's in its budding stages. ... It's very important for all of the pediatricians out there to encourage vaccination, and especially for all these diseases for which vaccinations are routine. Why question something that has done so much good and benefited society? We are a resourceful society, so why do we want to regress now from this point? We have other challenges to fight. We have antibiotic-resistant organisms. We have HIV/AIDS. We have such big monsters in front of us."