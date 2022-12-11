Sergeant Bluff woman earns taekwondo black belt at age 70

SIOUX CITY -- For more than 30 years, Maria Williams was an elementary school teacher.

After retiring five years ago, the longtime teacher decided to become a student again.

"Retiring doesn't mean giving up on your dreams," the Sergeant Bluff woman explained. "I needed to challenge myself."

That's why Williams enrolled in a taekwondo class.

On Nov. 29, she earned a first-degree black belt in front of a packed classroom of fellow students and well-wishers at Marshall's Taekwondo Academy on the second floor of Four Seasons Health Club.

What makes Williams' story remarkable is she accomplished this feat at age 70.

"My 10-year-old granddaughter loves that I'm taking taekwondo classes but none of her friends will believe it," Williams said with a laugh. "Since grandma has a black belt, they're gonna have to believe her."

Even Williams admitted it was out-of-character for her to pursue martial arts.

"When I was growing up, there really wasn't such a thing as girl sports," she said. "The most physical thing I did in high school was becoming a cheerleader and I wasn't even good at that."

Instead, Williams got married, raised a family, and pursued a career she enjoyed.

"Now, I was ready for the next chapter of my life," she said.

Initially, Williams enrolled in a Taekwondo for Seniors class that was being offered at Western Iowa Tech Community College as part of its Institute for Lifelong Learning program.

Taekwondo is a Korean martial art emphasizing jumping, punching and fast kicking techniques while combining elements of Japanese karate and forms of Chinese martial arts.

"Taekwondo is a great form of exercise that challenges the mind as well as the body," Williams' instructor John Potash explained. "Students can move at their own pace and anybody at any age can benefit."

Potash ought to know.

A martial arts student since the age of 33, Potash is now 73.

"I was in good hands learning from Mr. Potash," Williams said.

That's why she followed Potash when he began teaching at Four Seasons.

After only a few classes, Williams began to feel the difference. She was more limber and more alert.

Five years later, she is still benefiting from taekwondo training.

"It has certainly made me more confident, both physically and mentally," Williams said.

Plus she has become a source of inspiration for all of the students at Marshall's Taekwondo Academy, according to owner Bryan Marshall.

"Our students are like family to us," he said. "Maria is now a part of family."

Williams is also the recipient of the annual Jacob Bennett Award.

A traveling trophy that was named in the memory of one of Marshall's former students, the award is bestowed to the person who had gone above and beyond when it came to taekwondo.

"Maria sprained her foot right before her first degree black belt testing," Potash said. "Not only did Maria pass her testing with flying colors, she did so with an injured foot."

It was cold and snowing night when the students at Marshall's Taekwondo Academy participated in a belt ceremonies.

While the majority of the students were school-aged kids, a few adults were part of the mix.

But none got more applause than Williams when she received her black belt.

"Retiring doesn't mean you have to stop challenging yourself," she said. "Taekwondo has been one of the best things I've ever done."

And Williams' 10-year-old granddaughter will have something to tell all of her friends.

"Not very many grandmas can say they have a black belt," she noted with a smile.