Seven Siouxland trails where you can de-stress during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- Social distancing to protect yourself from the coronavirus doesn't mean you can't enjoy the great outdoors - just stay six feet away from those you encounter on trails.

Besides the physical health benefits associated with outdoor exercise, spending time in nature can benefit your mental health.

A Stanford University study published in 2015 found that participants who went for a 90-minute walk through a park reported lower levels of rumination and showed reduced neural activity in an area of the brain linked to risk for mental illness.

The Journal picked seven Siouxland trails or trail systems where you can walk off your stress -- from easy to moderate.

"I would say all of our trails are very popular," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "The one at Bacon Creek gets a lot of usage. Perry Creek Trail gets a lot of usage. The Floyd Trail gets a lot of usage."

1. Riverfront Trail