Seven Siouxland trails where you can de-stress during COVID-19 pandemic
Seven Siouxland trails where you can de-stress during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- Social distancing to protect yourself from the coronavirus doesn't mean you can't enjoy the great outdoors - just stay six feet away from those you encounter on trails. 

Besides the physical health benefits associated with outdoor exercise, spending time in nature can benefit your mental health.

A Stanford University study published in 2015 found that participants who went for a 90-minute walk through a park reported lower levels of rumination and showed reduced neural activity in an area of the brain linked to risk for mental illness.

The Journal picked seven Siouxland trails or trail systems where you can walk off your stress -- from easy to moderate.

"I would say all of our trails are very popular," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "The one at Bacon Creek gets a lot of usage. Perry Creek Trail gets a lot of usage. The Floyd Trail gets a lot of usage."

1. Riverfront Trail

You'll pass the Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center & Riverboat, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, a marina and the Anderson Dance Pavilion while jogging, biking, walking or rollerblading along the Riverfront Trail. This paved trail, which offers scenic views of the Missouri River, routes for roughly 10 miles. Another 1 1/2 miles will be added when the city finishes a section between Chautauqua Park and Chris Larson Park at the end of September. 

"The Riverfront and Big Sioux trails are just very scenic, but very popular," Salvatore said. 

Riverfront Trail

Two people walk a dog along the riverfront trail in Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City in this 2017 file photo.

2. Floyd Trail

The Floyd Trail spans about 4 miles as it follows the bank of the Floyd River out to the Leeds neighborhood. This flat trail is primarily used for biking, walking and jogging. In July 2018, a nearly half-mile connection with a pedestrian bridge that spans the Union Pacific tracks opened, providing a direct link between the Floyd River and Outer Drive trails.

Outer Drive trail bridge

A runner heads towards a pedestrian bridge that spans the Union Pacific tracks in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood in this 2018 file photo.

3. Perry Creek Trail

The Perry Creek Trail runs from Second and Jackson streets to Stone Park Boulevard for about 3 1/4 miles. Jog, bike, walk or rollerblade along this lighted, concrete trail under and over bridges and past scenic landscaping as you wind through downtown north.

Bike to Work Day

Westside resident Korey Smith rides his bike on the Perry Creek Trail in this 2015 file photo.

4. Bacon Creek Trail

Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Road, features a 3-mile paved trail that loops around Bacon Creek Lake in a shady, wooded area. Alltrails.com rates the difficulty of this trail as easy, although there are some notable inclines.

5. Stone State Park Trails

Nestled in the Loess Hills in the northwest corner of Sioux City, Stone State Park is an urban wildlife sanctuary that offers 6 miles of equestrian trails, 6 miles of mountain biking trails and 8 miles of hiking trails. The 220-mile-long Loess Hills Scenic Byway passes through the park.

Trek through wooded valleys and up prairie ridges. Take in the views from atop the Loess Hills. Scout for wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, red foxes and a variety of birds and rare butterflies. Alltrails.com rates Stone State Park's trails as moderate in terms of difficulty. Be prepared for lots of uphills and downhills.

Stone State Park

People take in the view at Stone State Park in Sioux City in this 2017 file photo.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

6. Al Bengtson Bike Trail

This paved 20-mile trail network runs from Veterans Bridge in South Sioux City through Scenic Park, residential areas, Cardinal Park and Crystal Cove. It also connects to the Tri-State Trail, which is 57 miles long. Alltrails.com rates this trail as easy in terms of difficulty.

MCCOOK LAKE

Progress 2013 Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve (copy)

The Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is shown in North Sioux City.

7. Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve Trails

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, which is 2 miles southwest of McCook Lake, at Exit 4 off Interstate 29, features 13 miles of gravel/limestone trails that wind through prairie, cottonwood groves and along the Missouri River and Mud Lake. The nature preserve is home to more than 100 species of birds, a variety of native plants and a number of different animals.

Tips to stay safe

Following CDC guidance, the City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation recommends that everyone take the following precautions when visiting city parks and trails:

• Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to parks and trails -- wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use trails or visit a park if you have symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.

• Observe at all times the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six (6) feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep this distance as you walk, run or bike.

• Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.

• Note that trail and park users may find public restrooms closed — be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms. All Sioux City public restrooms are scheduled to open by April 15.

• Limit use of play equipment and shelter spaces as they have not been sanitized.

• Bring water or drinks — public drinking fountains may be disabled and should not be used, even if operable.

• Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect park workers.

• Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited according to the proclamation made by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 17.

• Most importantly, stay home when you are sick in order to avoid exposing others.

