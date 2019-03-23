SERGEANT BLUFF -- With the start of the spring sports season just around the corner, Dr. Jason Losee expects to see the number of young athletes coming through the doors at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine Sergeant Bluff to ramp up.
Losee, a physician who specializes in family medicine and sports medicine, often encounters athletes suffering from runny nose and itchy, watery eyes -- hallmarks of seasonal allergies. Others arrive with sore shoulders or pain in a limb. Many of these injuries can be prevented; and when it comes to seasonal allergies, measures can be taken to curb symptoms before the gun goes off or that the first pitch is thrown.
"Some kids have been kind of inactive for the previous few months, so that inactivity increases chances for injuries due to just not being conditioned well enough," Losee said.
Allergies
Trees begin to pollinate in the late winter or early spring, followed by grasses in late spring and weeds in late summer and early fall. Athletes who practice and play outdoors can be affected by all of these allergens.
"Some people have headache and sinus pain and pressure if the congestion gets really bad," Losee said. "Some kids will get skin rashes from the environmental allergies they're exposed to as well."
Losee said a young patient may arrive at the clinic with a runny nose, sore throat and cough -- all symptoms of the common cold. Is it allergies or an infection?
"It's more things that they've inhaled in the nasal passageways and the lungs," he said. "It's pollen and dust and things that are in the air."
For athletes prone to seasonal allergies, Losee said an allergy medication can be prescribed a few weeks before the season starts to stave off symptoms.
"There are a lot of kids who will just take their once-daily oral antihistamine during the season that bothers them," he said. "Other medicines that are prescription strength, like Singulair, are often just used during times of the year when they tend to have troubles with their allergies."
Shin splints
Dramatic increases in weight bearing and pounding activities can cause shin splints, pain along the inner edge of the shinbone. The pain is caused by inflammation and micro-tears in the muscle and tissue of the lower leg.
"When an athlete has been pretty sedentary and then suddenly (he or she) is in training camp for a sport doing a lot of running and a lot of drills, that increases the risk for shin splints and other tendon injuries," Losee said. "We've asked the body to put up with a lot of stress, but not given it that time to gradually adapt and strengthen itself."
The best way to avoid these injuries, Losee said, is having young athletes remain active year-round, so they don't have so much ground to make up when the season starts. He said eating foods rich in calcium and protein is also key in preventing these types of overuse injuries.
"If they start experiencing pain, then they have to back away from the intensity and frequency of their exercise," he said. "We need to make sure that young athletes are taking adequate calories in. Kids, like many of us, want to lose weight and trim up and be fit for their spring sports, but minimizing weight loss during a sport is important when we're talking about injuries."
A mild case of shin splints can be treated with ice and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication. Performing certain exercises can also help strengthen the muscles that are around and attached to the shin bone. Losee said adhering to a stretching regimen to maintain good flexibility in the legs can also aid in the prevention of shin splints, as well as ankle injuries.
"Ankle-type exercises are important, particularly the exercises that strengthen the muscles that pull the toe up toward the shin," he said. "We might have someone do a duckwalk, where they're walking on their heels or with a resistance band tied on something and where they're pulling back to strengthen the muscles of the shin."
Shoulder pain
Although rotator cuff tears are less common in young athletes, Losee said throwers may experience inflammation and irritation in that group of muscles and tendons.
"It is common to get some pain in the joints of the (acromioclavicular) joint at the top of the shoulder," he said. "If they start having a lot of shoulder pain, we have to decrease the throw counts -- how much they're throwing and the power of the throw."
Besides backing off in practice, Losee said ice and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can be helpful.
"I also encourage athletes to keep their athletic trainers in the loop for their pain," he said. "The athletes are afraid, often, to talk about their pain. They're afraid they're going to be taken out of the game. If they ignore that, then more likely down the road, their joint pain, whether it's shoulder or knee or ankle, will continue to worsen."
Following a graduated strength training program and gradually ramping up throwing intensity in order to warm up ligaments and tendons is key in preventing rotator cuff injuries, according to Losee.
"There are stretches that kids can do for their shoulders. Most coaches will have them do range of motion stretches -- pulling the arm out in front," he said. "Before throwing anything very forceful, warming up that shoulder is very, very important."
Ankle injuries
Losee said most ankle injuries result from rolling the ankle inward while playing sports.
"Most soccer players who've been playing it a few years have rolled their ankle many times," he said. "Some of these athletes need to wear a lace-up ankle brace while they're playing sports. That has been shown to reduce the risk of ankle rolling."
Stability exercises, he said, will help improve balance and strength. Losee often asks young athletes to brush their teeth while standing on one leg.
"They have to retrain their proprioception, so their body knows what's going on and how the joint is moving and how their balance is shifting quickly and correct for it," he said. "If we rehabilitate an ankle just with strengthening exercises, but don't add the balance component when we're trying to recover from previous ankle injuries, then we still have a higher risk for reinjuring ankles."