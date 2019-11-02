ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Could a color bring us together?
Sandy Agar-Studelska, marketing manager for Diamond Vogel, said warm hues of gold, yellow and even red have a friendly, unifying feel.
"As we follow what's going on in the world right now, I think we're kind of searching for how can we bring ourselves together. We feel like maybe we're not all on the same page, so to speak," she said.
That thought was on Agar-Studelska's mind as she searched for Diamond Vogel's 2020 Color of the Year. Ultimately, Silence is Golden, a relaxing gold that is timeless and warm and represents a "true connection to comfort" rose to the top.
"As you do need to make a decision on changing something in your home, it's certainly a color to consider," Agar-Studelska said. "I think those that follow Color of the Year always find interesting the changes that we're seeing in the colors."
Diamond Vogel is a manufacturer of high-quality paint and coatings based in Orange City. Founded in 1926, Diamond Vogel provides coating solutions to the industrial, architectural, industrial wood, automotive, aerosol, traffic and toll manufacturing markets.
Each year, Agar-Studelska attends a Color Marketing Group conference along with other professionals from industries that apply color to what they make and sell, such as furniture and fashion.
"What's wonderful is that we can kind of see what trends are happening within each of those products and we kind of put together palettes of colors relating to different categories. Of course, paint would fall into the home-type category," said Agar-Studelska, who also draws information about what's trending from the High Point Market, the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world. "Then, just kind of watching lifestyle trends in general and what's happening in the economy, I kind of take that all together and try to put together a group of colors."
From four themed color palettes, which contain five to six colors each, Agar-Studelska selects one color that becomes the Color of the Year.
"We've certainly been watching the move from having a lot of gray in interiors and even exteriors. I think people are also kind of looking for a little bit of a friendly feel when it comes to their homes," she said.
Agar-Studelska said the Color of the Year has to be very versatile, so it can pair well with the grays and blues that a lot of people already have in their homes. Diamond Vogel's 2019 Color of the Year was Day Spa, a deep navy blue.
"It goes great with white woodwork, with white cabinets that people might have in a kitchen," she said of Silence is Golden. "It's a color that can be used both on the interior and exterior."
Agar-Studelska said she also takes flooring trends into consideration when choosing the Color of the Year, as homeowners don't usually change their flooring as often as other elements.
"Silence is Golden is a great color that would also go with the grays and the cool colors that a lot of people have invested in," she said.
If you plan to paint Silence is Golden on all of a room's walls, Agar-Studelska said the space should be a large one. She recommends finding a focal point in a room and painting just one wall that color. As far as a home's exterior goes, she said Silence is Golden is a "really great" color for doors and shutters.