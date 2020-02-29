Sioux City Art Center applauds young artists with exhibit

"The collaborative project is cool," Marqusee said. "They were actually special education students that got together a few times a week and they were able to work really well together. It's quite a nice piece."

Sometimes, Behrens said, the artworks selected for the annual Youth Art Month Exhibition, which is now in its 31st year, are inspired by the likes of Pablo Picasso or Andy Warhol. The Best of Show winner "Landscape," an oil pastel drawing by North Middle School eighth-grader Neilly Magnusson, has a Grant Wood-feel.

Marqusee said she's never come across a piece quite like Holy Cross seventh-grader Tess Maly's copper foil "Inca Mask" or Le Mars Middle School eighth-grader Blake Daale's felted wool and felt "Dinner for One." Daale was awarded second place in the eighth-grade category.

"I've never had a piece where they take the felted wool and create a piece of art with it," she said.

Self-portraits, which seem to appear in the exhibit year after year, are "a big deal," according to Marqusee, who said a lot of teachers teach that. "John," a tempera paint self-portrait by Le Mars Middle School seventh-grader John Lundula stood out to Behrens.