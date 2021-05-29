Sioux City Art Center exhibit highlights current events, issues

SIOUX CITY -- Curator Mary Anne Redding hopes those who view "Sioux City Art Center SELECTS" not only respond to the aesthetics of the artworks featured, but also the ideas that the pieces convey.
"What we wanted to do with this installation was really showcase artists that were looking at -- through the visual arts -- contemporary issues that everyone is grappling with right now," Redding said as she stood in the gallery where Sioux City artist Ann Marie McTaggart's larger-than-life bird paintings hung on a wall near where two of Omaha artist Bart Vargas' globes, which he made from recycled computer keyboard keys, were suspended from the ceiling.
The nine artists chosen by Art Center Director Todd Behrens and Redding for the third installation in a grant-funded series address a variety of current events through their works, such as climate change, species extinction, gun culture, surveillance and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Redding said the gallery is a "safe place" in which to discuss potentially contentious issues.
"This sort of amorphous figure represents the artist, but it represents each of us as we struggle through the issues that we're faced with," Redding said of Dubuque artist Nate Ditzler's "Everyman."
Ditzler's blobs of clay relax in an inner tube, push an overloaded grocery cart, sleep on a pillow and row against the current in a bright red rowboat.
"We sort of feel like we're pushed around by forces outside of our control. How do we respond to shortages of toilet paper and cleaning supplies?" Redding asked.
Kansas City artist Laura Nugent found herself panic buying at the paint store during the pandemic, according to Redding. During isolation, Redding said Nugent couldn't get new paper or wood panels, so she began using scraps in her studio.
"That was sort of her compulsion to make art with everything that was at hand and to find joy in doing that, instead of seeing that as a limitation," Redding said of Nugent's artworks.
Council Bluffs artist and K-12 teacher Jody Boyer wanted to engage her own children, as well as her students, in her creative process during the pandemic. She began bringing flowers home. As those flowers began to decay, Redding said she thought about how else she might use them, so she she began freezing the flowers in container molds.
"Then, she would bring them out and let them melt. She photographed them in the kitchen working with her kids to set everything up," Redding said. "And also working with her kids to go out and find flowers, find things in the neighborhood."
Nine of Boyer's images of the frozen flowers melting are displayed in a square on the gallery's wall.
"We like to freeze time. We think we're frozen in time this last year, particularly. But what happens when all of that melts? There's also a clear reference to both the ice caps on both poles and what happens when they melt and the sea levels start to rise and we start to lose our coastlines. Again, a lot of issues sort of coming together in the final artwork," Redding said.