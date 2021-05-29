Sioux City Art Center exhibit highlights current events, issues

"We sort of feel like we're pushed around by forces outside of our control. How do we respond to shortages of toilet paper and cleaning supplies?" Redding asked.

Kansas City artist Laura Nugent found herself panic buying at the paint store during the pandemic, according to Redding. During isolation, Redding said Nugent couldn't get new paper or wood panels, so she began using scraps in her studio.

"That was sort of her compulsion to make art with everything that was at hand and to find joy in doing that, instead of seeing that as a limitation," Redding said of Nugent's artworks.

Council Bluffs artist and K-12 teacher Jody Boyer wanted to engage her own children, as well as her students, in her creative process during the pandemic. She began bringing flowers home. As those flowers began to decay, Redding said she thought about how else she might use them, so she she began freezing the flowers in container molds.

"Then, she would bring them out and let them melt. She photographed them in the kitchen working with her kids to set everything up," Redding said. "And also working with her kids to go out and find flowers, find things in the neighborhood."

Nine of Boyer's images of the frozen flowers melting are displayed in a square on the gallery's wall.