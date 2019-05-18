SIOUX CITY -- North High School 11th grader Bernadette Dumkrieger finds inspiration for her art in unusual places.
For instance, a cartoon of a turtleneck-wearing dog influenced her decision to recreate the fashionable Italian greyhound in paper mache.
"I like using animals as models for art pieces because you can exaggerate their features much more than humans," Dumkrieger explained while giving her hipster dog a last-minute, cosmetic touch-up.
Dumkrieger is one of the Sioux City Community School District middle and high school students with artwork on display at the University of South Dakota's John A. Day Gallery in Vermillion.
According to Pat Toben, the school district's arts and community engagement program coordinator, the gallery show, which will end on May 26, was the result of an all-school art show held May 3 at the Ho-Chunk Centre.
"More than 1,000 students had their art displayed during our 2019 ArtWorks exhibit," she explained. "A representative (from USD) asked if they could display approximately 75 pieces from the show and we said absolutely."
While she is pleased that one of her pieces is on display at the college, Dumkrieger acknowledged art is more of a hobby than anything else.
"Art is a creative outlet for me," she said. "It's just something that I like doing."
Dumkrieger would like to go to college and pursue an education either in forensics or in history. Her classmate, Jonathan Gutierrez, would like to, some day, study either science technology or culinary science.
"It's really cool that my work is being seen in a college art gallery," Gutierrez, a North 11th grader, said with a smile. "I'd like to go up to Vermillion to see it."
A music fan, Gutierrez likes to listen to tunes while creating art. He also draws inspiration from album covers and posters.
"I like using lots of colors," he said, while working on a watercolor and acrylic painting. "I think color makes everything stand out."
A bright red apple is the focus of art created by North 10th grader Francisco Trujillo.
"I guess you can call my painting 'Lady eating an apple,'" he said.
The lady in question seems to be holding an apple with what appears to be a skeleton's hand. What is the significance of that?
"I wanted to create a surrealistic work of art," Trujillo explained, noting that the bony hand is completely incongruous with the rest of the work. "My painting is meant to represent surrealism."
Teacher Leah Brockway can't help but smile when her students reveal their creative side through art.
"Art is where you can reveal a lot about yourself," she said. "It can be very freeing."
However, it can also be a bit intimidating.
"The scariest thing is always the first stroke," Brockway allowed. "Social media is great because it has helped to make art more accessible. But kids only see the finished product. They don't see all of the planning and hard work that goes into a piece."
Which is why Brockway always encourages her students to push themselves and move out of their comfort zone.
She also thinks that the partnership between Sioux City schools and the University of South Dakota provides a confidence boost to young artists.
"Most of the students will not go into the fine arts as a career but many fields do have an art component," Brockway said. "Textbooks need illustrators and so do video games. Art isn't something you see on gallery walls.
Having one of your pieces hanging on the wall of the John A. Day Gallery is pretty awesome, Trujillo said.
"Yeah, when I heard one of the pieces was chosen, I was surprised and happy," he said. "It's fun knowing that people are looking at something I made."