Sioux City artist McGaffin seeks different direction in an all-abstract art exhibit

McGaffin knows a thing or two about taking nonlinear journeys.

Wanting to become an artist as a young girl, she became an art educator instead. Following a more than 30-year career at Morningside, she now has the time to be an artist full time.

Teaching is still a part of her life, although she's doing it part time, with restrictions due to COVID-19.

"Since we're living with a novel coronavirus, I'm learning to teach in a novel way," she said. "I'm getting used to Zoom-ing with students and videotaping lectures."

While hybrid courses -- which combine in-person and online teaching -- are becoming normal, McGaffin said art is best experienced first-hand.

"The internet is fine," she said. "Art is at its best when seen in person."

Indeed, McGaffin is pleased with Sioux City becoming a much more art-friendly community.

"Art is becoming much more accessible," she said, noting the openings of two new downtown art galleries and studios in past year or so. "I love the feel and the vibe of a growing artistic culture."