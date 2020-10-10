Sioux City artist McGaffin seeks different direction in an all-abstract art exhibit

SIOUX CITY -- For most of her career, Terri Parish McGaffin gravitated towards representational art.
The longtime chair of Morningside College's art department studied photographs of bridges and structures, painstakingly recreating the forms onto canvas.
Now semi-retired from Morningside but still teaching a handful of college classes, McGaffin is trying her hand at art that is much more impressionistic.
"Ellipses: Abstract Paintings by Terri Parish McGaffin" will open with an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's The Block Gallery, 1307 Pierce St. The abstract works will continue to be shown at The Block during regular business hours until Nov. 30.
McGaffin said naming the exhibit "Ellipses" -- an oval-shaped plane curve in which the sums of distances between two fixed point is a constant -- was inspired by a conversation she had with a fellow artist regarding knowledge.
"Acquiring knowledge is not always a linear process," she explained. "More often, it is an elliptical one. To learn something, such as a skill or a truth, we will orbit around the knowledge we seek.
"Sometimes, we'll come closer," McGaffin continued. "Sometimes, we'll move farther out in orbit."
In other words, an artist can take a different route to get from point A to point B.
McGaffin knows a thing or two about taking nonlinear journeys.
Wanting to become an artist as a young girl, she became an art educator instead. Following a more than 30-year career at Morningside, she now has the time to be an artist full time.
Teaching is still a part of her life, although she's doing it part time, with restrictions due to COVID-19.
"Since we're living with a novel coronavirus, I'm learning to teach in a novel way," she said. "I'm getting used to Zoom-ing with students and videotaping lectures."
While hybrid courses -- which combine in-person and online teaching -- are becoming normal, McGaffin said art is best experienced first-hand.
"The internet is fine," she said. "Art is at its best when seen in person."
Indeed, McGaffin is pleased with Sioux City becoming a much more art-friendly community.
"Art is becoming much more accessible," she said, noting the openings of two new downtown art galleries and studios in past year or so. "I love the feel and the vibe of a growing artistic culture."
That includes utilizing unique spaces for artistic expression. For instance, the second annual Alley Art Festival, a collaboration between Vangarde Arts and Downtown Partners, invited artists to paint one-of-a-kind murals as a way to reinvent urban outdoor spaces.
"When I heard about it last year, I had my doubts," McGaffin said. "Seeing how artists are willing to create works on uneven surfaces in dark alleyways speaks to how important art can be."
Which is why she is excited to show "Ellipses" at The Block Gallery.
"I think showing my work at a facility best known for music will attract a new audience for me," McGaffin said.
"I like (singer-songwriter) Van Morrison's interpretation on living an artistic life," she said. "He once made an album called 'Born to Sing: No Plan B.' I guess at this time of my life, I am born to paint, with no Plan B."
PHOTOS: 2020 Alley Art Festival
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.