SIOUX CITY -- It is hard to keep pieces of sculpture free of bird droppings, especially when your art space is out-of-doors.
"Afraid I have some work to do," Gia Emory said, wiping off dirt from an oversized, egg-shaped metal sculpture. "First, I have to clean up the art, and then I'll have to mow the grass so people can see the art."
Emory, along with her husband, Ron, will be hosting Artoretum, an annual public sculpture exhibit that benefits the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1309 Pierce St., a nonprofit music school that the couple founded more than a decade ago.
Billed as "a place for art in the trees," the outdoor art show will take place along the 11 acres of land surrounding the Emorys' home at 200 W. 45th St.
"Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, we'll have an opening reception that also includes a tasting box from (the Conservatory's) Blue Cafe in addition to a concert by (California-based indie musician) Rocco DeLuca," Emory said. "A freewill donation walking tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday."
Indeed, it is the one-of-a-kind art that represents the real showstoppers at Artoretum.
A former punk musician and professional skateboarder, Noblique created a red, curlicue sculpture called "There Are Days I Dream of Leaving," that is on permanent display on the Emorys' land.
"I think Nic is an absolute genius," she said. "His work really stands out."
Granted, Noblique specializes in huge pieces. Omaha-based artist Jamie Burmeister's work is notable by taking the opposite approach.
"Jamie loves creating little art pieces that resemble toy soldiers," Emory said, pointing to a few of the examples. "They're adorable."
Over next week or so, Emory anticipates sculptures from as far away as Southern California will soon be arriving for Artoretum.
She is very proud that, in the past, some of the pieces have been purchased to remain in Siouxland.
"We've had Artoretum pieces that can now be viewed at the LaunchPAD Children's Museum as well as at MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center," Emory said."People are seeing how much of an impact art can have in public spaces."
Which is ultimately what Artoretum is all about.
"Personally, I love art galleries and museums," Emory said. "However, everyone doesn't have access to art galleries and museums."
"Art should be seen by everybody and in places that are accessible everywhere," she continued. "Everyone needs to have some art in their lives."
