Sioux City author charts life history of influential explorer

In fact, future explorers utilized Cook's records to chart their exploration. That included the men behind Lewis and Clark's Corps of Discovery.

"Both President Thomas Jefferson and Meriwether Lewis read Cook's journals," Hamilton said. "They were especially interested in Cook's travel along North America."

This is despite the fact that Cook had only a rudimentary formal education.

"While he was certainly a professional explorer, Cook was entirely mission-driven," Hamilton said. "He was a skeptic who want to dispel old myths as opposed to discovering new lands."

It was while exploring the Hawaiian Islands that Cook was murdered in 1779 at the age of 51.

But Cook was able to pack in a lot of life in his time.

"Cook's voyages were always treacherous," Hamilton said, "You have to remember he was navigating on uncharted waters."

Luckily, Hamilton had it much easier when he and his wife, Paula, traveled to Great Britain, New Zealand, Tierra del Fuego, the Falkland Islands, Madeira, Hawaii, Canada and Alaska, during their own Cook-related journeys.

"We traveled on cruise ships," he said. "That was a lot nicer than Cook had it."