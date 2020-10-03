Sioux City author charts life history of influential explorer

SIOUX CITY -- A retired health care executive and longtime college history professor, James Hamilton has long harbored an interest in the life of the famous 18th-century explorer Captain James Cook.
First of all, the two men share a similar name.
"My full name is James Cook Hamilton, with 'Cook' being the name of my mother's family," Hamilton said. "However, there is no family connection between me and Captain Cook."
But Hamilton's interest runs deeper than that.
Cook, who joined the British merchant navy while still a teenager, grew up in rural Marton, Yorkshire, England.
"Cook was a country kid who wanted to see the world," Hamilton said. "He did that and, then did so much more."
Indeed, Cook -- a navigator and an esteemed cartographer -- helped to map the Pacific Ocean, Australia and New Zealand, radically changing prior perceptions of world geography. As a captain in the British Royal Navy, he made the first recorded crossing of the Antarctic Circle in 1773.
During this voyage -- as well as two other voyages -- Cook was able to contribute more to complete the world map than any other explorer in history.
"That was pretty impressive for a farm kid, wasn't it?" Hamilton asked with a chuckle.
A member of the international Captain Cook Society as well as the National Organization of Scholars, Hamilton has written "Captain James Cook and the Search for Antarctica," a 320-page book that is available for purchase at online book retailers like Amazon.com.
"According to historian Archibald Grenfell-Price, 'no previous navigator had contributed voyages of such length, remained at sea for such long periods, or brought back so much accurate knowledge of such immense extent of the earth,'" Hamilton said. "Cook, literally, taught us what the earth looked like."
Yet, for such a great explorer, Cook actually discovered nothing, Hamilton noted.
Um ... what?
"(Cook) was a great negative explorer or, in other words, he was a practitioner of negative discovery," Hamilton explained. "He discovered nothing in the modern sense. Instead, he rediscovered things, mapping them as they actually appeared."
Nevertheless, Cook circumnavigated the earth 2 1/2 times, charted the coast of Newfoundland, combed the southern seas, tested the Antarctic, explored countless islands, traced the northwest coast of North America and passed through the Bering Strait into and out of the icy Arctic.
Plus Cook brought along a host of scientists, astronomers and artists on his voyages.
In fact, future explorers utilized Cook's records to chart their exploration. That included the men behind Lewis and Clark's Corps of Discovery.
"Both President Thomas Jefferson and Meriwether Lewis read Cook's journals," Hamilton said. "They were especially interested in Cook's travel along North America."
This is despite the fact that Cook had only a rudimentary formal education.
"While he was certainly a professional explorer, Cook was entirely mission-driven," Hamilton said. "He was a skeptic who want to dispel old myths as opposed to discovering new lands."
It was while exploring the Hawaiian Islands that Cook was murdered in 1779 at the age of 51.
But Cook was able to pack in a lot of life in his time.
"Cook's voyages were always treacherous," Hamilton said, "You have to remember he was navigating on uncharted waters."
Luckily, Hamilton had it much easier when he and his wife, Paula, traveled to Great Britain, New Zealand, Tierra del Fuego, the Falkland Islands, Madeira, Hawaii, Canada and Alaska, during their own Cook-related journeys.
"We traveled on cruise ships," he said. "That was a lot nicer than Cook had it."
Even though he wasn't roughing it like Cook did, Hamilton was still fascinated by the explorer.
Then again, Hamilton has been interested in world history since he started collecting stamps as a 10-year-old.
While he has written several papers on Cook over the years, Hamilton said "Captain Cook and the Search for Antarctica" will be his one and only book.
"It took me two years to write and, at least, 10 years to research," he said. "I think this is it for me, book-wise."
Still, Hamilton wants his literary effort to spark more interest in the life of a legendary explorer.
"Captain Cook was a farm kid who saw the world," he said. "His explorations helped a countless number of navigators who followed in his footsteps."
