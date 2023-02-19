When Joe Clarke decided to write a book exploring the life of an artist in Hollywood, he didn't seek literary inspiration from any so-called self-help guru.

Instead, the Sioux City-born filmmaker decided to model his how-to guide after the teachings of a role model best known for having fists of fury.

"I've always been a huge fan of Bruce Lee," Clarke explained. "His book 'Tao of Jeet Kune Do' really served as a template while I was writing 'The Tao of Hollywood: Self Growth for the Independent Artist."

Which makes sense since Clarke, a 2006 Bishop Heelan Catholic High School grad, initially got into filmmaking through his love of campy chop-sock-y Kung Fu flicks.

Indeed, his first feature-length movie, 2010's "Kung Fu Graffiti," was a satirical send-up of teenage comedies with a few karate kicks thrown in for good measure.

Since then, Clarke's oeuvre has included everything from 2015's "Up on the Wooftop" (which involved a talking dog pulling Santa Claus' sleigh) to 2020's "Alta Vista," a critically-acclaimed comedy-drama written, directed and starring Clarke that earned plaudits on the film festival circuit.

It was after the release of "Alta Vista" that Clarke started reflecting on his life goals.

"Everything was closing down due to the pandemic," the now 35-year-old recalled. "I started making movies when I was 10 and had been in Hollywood for five years. The pandemic gave me the time I needed to take stock of my life."

Clarke began writing about his creative process and the lessons he learned from an Iowa boy to someone who wanted to make a success in La-La Land.

Initially, Clarke jotted down his notes as a form of self-reflection. However, over a period of two-and-a-half years, he went deeper into exploring the definition of success, what motivates an artist's passion, and how to stay grounded.

"I didn't start out wanting to write a book," he admitted. "But when I took my manuscript to (editor) Martha Michael, she said my notes had the makings of a book."

That was how "The Tao of Hollywood" was born.

In addition to Bruce Lee, Clarke was inspired by Steven Pressfield, the author of 2002's "The War of Art," which looked at how artists, entrepreneurs and athletes break through creative barriers.

Clarke also gave props to film director David Lynch ("Eraserhead," "Blue Velvet"), whose book "Catching the Big Fish," chronicled his own creative process.

"Lynch's chapters could be anywhere from a page-and-a-half or three sentences in length," he said. "My book is the same way. You don't need to read it in one sitting. You can read it when you need a pick-me-up."

According to Clarke, "The Tao of Hollywood" came together in a matter of months.

"When I told my friends and family I had written a book, they were shocked because I had kept it a secret," he said. "After they read it, everybody was shocked that it was good."

However, don't let the name of the book fool you. Anyone can find value in Clarke's book, even those people who aren't artistically-inclined.

"'The Tao of Hollywood' charts how we view both internal and external success while pursuing our passion," he said. "That passion may be in moviemaking, in business or in anything a reader wants it to be."

So, what is Clarke's next passion project?

When I left Iowa to come to California, it was in my 2011 Ford Fiesta, which ended up dying somewhere in Utah," he explained. "For the past five years, I've only gotten around Los Angeles on my bike."

This gave Clarke a unique perspective.

"In L.A., you don't meet the homeless when driving a car," he said. "You do meet homeless people when you're riding a bike. My next passion project will examine homelessness in Hollywood."