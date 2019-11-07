Sioux City bound, iconic Lita Ford says she doesn't mind having an axe to grind

SIOUX CITY -- Some queens are easily identifiable by the bejeweled crowns that they wear.

However, Lita Ford (aka "The Queen of Metal") has always shown a preference for leather catsuits and "rocker chick" hair in addition to having a serious ax to grind.

Uh-huh, we mean it! Check out her guitar!

A founding member of the groundbreaking, all-female group The Runaways in the 1970s, and one of the top "hair metal" musicians of the 1980s, Ford will be joining Bret Michaels, Night Ranger and Joe Nichols for the "Hometown Heroes" concert, at 7 p.m. Friday, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

But if you ask the London-born and Long Beach, California-raised Ford, she was meant to rock.

"When I was growing up, I taught myself how to play lead guitar by listening to Jimi Hendrix and Ritchie Blackmore," she said.

It never dawned on her that girls didn't aspire to become guitar heroes. Plus her parents -- a former British soldier and his full-blooded Italian wife -- felt no need to rein in their only child.