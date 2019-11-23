Sioux City cardiologist receives high honor from Orthodox Church

"It may sound like an award, but it's not an award. You have been chosen, blessed to be able to become a valued defender of faith and protector of our Patriarch and Patriarchate," he said.

Helping others

Archons date back to the Byzantine Empire, when the emperor was the head of the church, as well as the government. Archons were laypeople who worked for the government and were entrusted with religious duties.

Fast-forward to 1963, that's when Archons in the United States were organized into a service society, the Order of St. Andrew. Efstratiadis was one of 15 Greek Orthodox honorees recently selected by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Orthodox Archbishop of Constantinople, to defend, protect and promote the Patriarchate and its mission, while championing human rights and the interests of the church. Patriarch Bartholomew resides in Turkey, where roughly 98 percent of the population is Muslim.

"For us, religious freedom is a given, but in countries like Turkey, Iran, Iraq, it's very difficult to be Christian. You're persecuted," said Efstratiadis, who said the role of an Archon is also a bit political. "We are always in contact with our government here in the United States to make sure they know the challenges of our church leader."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}