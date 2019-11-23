You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City cardiologist receives high honor from Orthodox Church
Sioux City cardiologist receives high honor from Orthodox Church

Stilianos Efstratiadis

Dr. Stilianos Efstratiadis, second from left, was among those invested as Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a layman in the Orthodox Church, on Oct. 20 in New York City.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Stilianos Efstratiadis said he feels fortunate that his Christian faith and profession coincide.

Growing up in Athens, Greece, the interventional cardiologist and medical director of cardiology at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, had family members with chronic illnesses, including heart disease. He was inspired to follow a career path that could help others with similar problems. 

"My grandmother had congestive heart failure. I was raised with my grandmother, so I wanted to take care of her," Efstratiadis explained. "I thought, I can become a doctor, do cardiology and take care of her."

Unfortunately, Efstratiadis' grandmother, Liza, died while he was attending medical school. He ended up specializing in cardiology anyway.

"It's big," Efstratiadis said of the influence of his faith on his career. "My faith, being Christian, helped me. We are there to help people. We are there to give a helping hand with kindness and help the needy ones."

Although Efstratiadis spends countless hours a week from before sunrise to way past sunset caring for patients at the Sioux City hospital, he still manages to serve the Greek Orthodox Church through time, talent and treasure. Last month, Efstratiadis was invested as an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a layman in the Orthodox Church.

Stilianos Efstratiadis honor

Dr. Stilianos Efstratiadis, second from right, was among those invested as Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a layman in the Orthodox Church, on Oct. 20 in New York City.

"It may sound like an award, but it's not an award. You have been chosen, blessed to be able to become a valued defender of faith and protector of our Patriarch and Patriarchate," he said.

Helping others

Archons date back to the Byzantine Empire, when the emperor was the head of the church, as well as the government. Archons were laypeople who worked for the government and were entrusted with religious duties.

Fast-forward to 1963, that's when Archons in the United States were organized into a service society, the Order of St. Andrew. Efstratiadis was one of 15 Greek Orthodox honorees recently selected by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Orthodox Archbishop of Constantinople, to defend, protect and promote the Patriarchate and its mission, while championing human rights and the interests of the church. Patriarch Bartholomew resides in Turkey, where roughly 98 percent of the population is Muslim.

"For us, religious freedom is a given, but in countries like Turkey, Iran, Iraq, it's very difficult to be Christian. You're persecuted," said Efstratiadis, who said the role of an Archon is also a bit political. "We are always in contact with our government here in the United States to make sure they know the challenges of our church leader."

Efstratiadis, who practiced medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, before coming to Sioux City to work at MercyOne, said the "very lengthy" process of becoming an Archon began with an endorsement from his parish in St. Louis, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, but Efstratiadis doesn't know specifically who recommended him. He said he has been involved in the church for years, preparing food and acting as a cashier at church festivals, serving as a lecturer at national church meetings and being a member of Leadership 100, a philanthropic organization.

"I think volunteering is the most important part. Money is easy to give, but volunteering is more difficult to do. I wish I had more time," Efstratiadis said. "I always say, 'When you get money, your hands are full. When you give money, your heart is full. I prefer to give. I think the feeling is amazing to be able to help others. All this comes from God. We are blessed to be able to do as much as we can do."

A big honor

Six days before the Oct. 20 investiture ceremony, Efstratiadis received a notice from the Patriarchate that he would become an Archon.

He attended classes the following Saturday in New York City that covered the behavior and duties of Archons before the investiture at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, which Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over. During the ceremony, Efstratiadis was presented with the the Cross of St. Andrew. He said the experience was "overwhelming."

"It's such a big honor. It's too big to swallow," he said. "The journey starts now."

Next year, Efstratiadis will travel to Turkey to visit Orthodox religious sites and meet with Patriarch Bartholomew.

"It's important for us to go at least once a year and visit the Patriarch," he said. "You have to be in contact with the church."

