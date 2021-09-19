 Skip to main content
Sioux City Chamber Music opens season with concert
Sioux City Chamber Music opens season with concert

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Chamber Music will be opening its 46th season with a performance from soprano Ellen Osborn at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

A Sioux Cityan who recently earned a Master's in Music degree from the University of South Dakota, Osborn is also music director at Faith United Presbyterian Church.

The Chamber Music program will also include music by Mozart, Debussy and Verdi, among others.

Single admission adult tickets are $15 and are available at the door. Students are admitted free. Masks and social distancing are required.

Ellen Osborn

Osborn
Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

