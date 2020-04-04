Sioux City clinic network swiftly embraces telehealth in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

"The HIPAA regulations were loosened. Before, to have the type of technology that was HIPAA-compliant, it was expensive. Only systems could do that kind of a thing," Robison said. "This doxy.me isn't an app. Nobody has to buy anything."

Doxy.me was created in 2013 at the University of Utah for a prenatal study, and, the following year, it was released to the public. As of May 2019, the telehealth solution, which complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, had over 50,000 providers providing over 3 million minutes of telemedicine per month, according to doxy.me.

Robison said calls to the Morningside Clinic have dramatically spiked from 2,000 phone calls per week to nearly 4,000, as patients with respiratory symptoms fear they have COVID-19 and those who don't worry they could contract the virus in a clinic waiting room. When patients call the office, clinic staff are able to schedule some of their visits as telehealth appointments, which Robison said have been averaging roughly 10 minutes.

After clicking on a link sent by text message, Robison was visible and audible in real-time on an iPhone. The patient can also see themselves in a smaller window in the corner of the screen during the video chat.

"Instead of you coming to see me, I come to see you," Robison said.