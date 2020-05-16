Sioux City clinical social worker offers strategies to cope with COVID-19 pandemic

Since immediate family members are all together all the time, Capers said there could be some tension in the household. Children might exhibit some jealousy over their parents' relationships with their siblings.

"They can be withdrawn or closed off," she said. "Sometimes, the younger kids will want to come back to sleep with their parents in their bed. They might be crying and you're not exactly sure why. These are just signs that they're trying to communicate and express themselves, because they don't have the ability to communicate verbally."

Even school-age children, Capers said, struggle to express complex feelings.

"When kids are struggling to communicate, it's a really good time to get them into therapy, but if that's not an option for people, there are some things they can do in the home to help," she said.

Capers said parents need to spend one-on-one time with their children, engaging them in conversation and play. If the children are old enough to attend school, Capers said you can talk to them about COVID-19. In fact, Family Wellness Associates offers informational booklets on its website that caregivers can use to help children understand what's going on.