SIOUX CITY -- On Sunday, the Martha Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will unveil its Old Missouri River Trail Monument for the second time in 90 years.
The monument, a gray granite boulder sitting on a base with a bronze plaque, was first unveiled at War Eagle Park by the Sioux City DAR women in a grand unveiling ceremony in May 1929. The group hoped future generations would learn about and enjoy the centuries-old Native American and fur trappers' trail.
Some years after that, the monument went missing and development made the old trail inaccessible -- ironically, some of it was apparently replaced by roadway. Seemingly nobody missed (or remembered) the monument until Marta Nelson, a DAR secretary, became the caretaker of an assortment of old Sioux City DAR archive materials, and found a program from the 1929 ceremony.
After a Journal story about the lost monument ran in May 2018, the boulder's location was revealed by retired Journal photographer Ed Porter, who first encountered it 30 or 40 years earlier in a garbage-strewn thicket in the eastern portion of War Eagle Park. The Sioux City Public Museum located a blueprint of the monument's original bronze plaque (long since lost), and using measurements from the blueprint, it was determined that the big rock was in fact the monument.
Nelson, who was initially skeptical of the stone, said she and Sioux City Public Museum Archives Director Tom Munson were convinced by the blueprint measurements that it was, in fact, the lost monument. The only available image of the monument was a grainy 1929 newspaper photo -- which, when compared to the monument's current appearance, bears a strong resemblance.
"Tom (Munson) and I were too afraid to think that it might actually be the right one, because it's kind of out in the middle of nowhere there, a random rock, and it didn't look exactly the same," Nelson said. "It was very weird, the whole thing has been kind of blessed from above, very serendipitous."
On Sunday afternoon, the boulder -- now sitting on a new base, with a brand-new plaque plus a nearby informative sign about the Old Missouri River Trail and a trail leading to it -- will be rededicated by the DAR.
The gravel trail leading to the monument was constructed by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department in December; the boulder was moved to its new base in late May; and the new plaque and informational signage added June 5.
"The city has completely embraced it," DAR regent Elizabeth Rosenbaum said of the help they've received from Parks and Recreation.
A smaller grouping of large rocks encircles the monument, which have somewhat the appearance of seating. "They've always been with that boulder, they're like sister boulders," Rosenbaum said.
Less poetically, Nelson said the small boulders will serve as a deterrent against wayward ATVs.
A second grand unveiling
The first unveiling ceremony for the monument 90 years ago was described as a grand occasion -- 300 people attended, the Central High School Band played music, Boy Scouts and dignitaries of both the DAR and Sons of the American Revolution gave addresses.
The Old Missouri River Trail itself was thought to date back to "many years before the coming of Lewis and Clark in 1804," according to the original plaque (the new plaque also says this). By the 1920s, such trails were relics of a bygone era, and the DAR was encouraging its chapters to place commemorations at sites like the trail.
It's not clear how long it took for the monument to become forgotten the first time, but forgotten it was.
Nelson conducted exhaustive research on the trail, and found a semi-well-documented history -- old maps and descriptions of the trail are generally imprecise.
In a handwritten affidavit from October 1927, early settler G.W. Kingsnorth, who had lived in Sioux City since 1858, said the trail led "from Council Bluffs through where Ashton, Whiting (and) Sloan now is, and thence to Sergeant Bluff by way of Thompson's Grove along the river across the Floyd, thence along the bank of the river and skirting what is now called 'War Eagle Park.'"