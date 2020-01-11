Sioux City dietitian explains how you can slim down for the new year

SIOUX CITY -- So how's your New Year's resolution to lose weight, eat better and lead a more active lifestyle going?
Well, if you're like many people, it isn't going very well.
According to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center registered dietitian Patricia Esparza, that's because we try to tackle too many things at once.
"People think they need to make big changes when they'd be better off by focusing on what is actually sustainable over time," she said.
For instance, many people say they want to lose all of the poundage packed on from too many Christmas candy canes and too many glasses of New Year's Eve champagne.
"We want quick fixes and we become disillusioned as soon as the pounds don't melt away," Esparza explained. "Quick fixes lead to yo-yo dieting which leads people to give up."
Guess what? We don't gain extra weight overnight and we shouldn't expect to lose it overnight either.
"People need to make smart goals," Esparza said.
And yes, when Esparza says "smart," she's being literal.
S.M.A.R.T. is an acronym for setting specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely goals.
Esparza said her clients say they want to lose weight, which is subjective.
"Make it specific by saying I want to lose one to two pounds, and that's measurable," she explained. "Then say, I want to lose that amount every week. That's both timely and attainable."
More importantly, it is also realistic.
"Specific goals work," Esparza said. "We can see the results and we can keep it up."
Now that you know how much you'd like to lose, what can you eat?
"People think they have to deprive themselves," Esparza said. "A better option would be making easy switches."
If you're used to butter, switch to olive oil. Are you a fan of white bread? Whole wheat is just as tasty and much better for you. Will dairy be your downfall? Consider low-fat, fat-free and fortified soy beverages instead.
OK, what about ice cream? Have one scoop instead of two. A decadent dessert after dinner? Maybe once a week but plan on an extra long walk that night.
Plus watch out for portion sizes.
"Half of your plate should be made up of either fruit and, especially, red, orange and dark green vegetables," Esparza explained.
But what if you don't like veggies?
"Yeah, I've heard that one before," she said. "People think they don't like vegetables even though they haven't tried very many."
This is why Esparza espouses thinking outside of the box when it comes to veggies as well as their preparation. After all, a lasagna is even more delicious when you add some spinach and zucchini.
So, if vegetables occupy the most real estate on your dinner plate, what comes next? Grains, mostly whole wheat please, should represent slightly more than one-quarter. Proteins, including seafood, lean meats and poultry, soy products and legumes, should sit at slightly less than one-quarter.
Since healthy eating is a lesson that can be started at an early age, Esparza recommends getting the entire family involved.
"It's no fun when when a parent is watching what he's eating but the kids are not or vice versa," she explained. "Everybody should put a priority on eating nutritious food."
Plus healthy eating can go hand-in-hand with an active lifestyle.
After all, the better you eat, the more energy you will have.
Which will make your New Year's resolutions last beyond January.
"Focus on things that you can actually sustain on the long term," Esparza said. "That's how you can kick off the year on a positive note."