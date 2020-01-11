Sioux City dietitian explains how you can slim down for the new year

S.M.A.R.T. is an acronym for setting specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely goals.

Esparza said her clients say they want to lose weight, which is subjective.

"Make it specific by saying I want to lose one to two pounds, and that's measurable," she explained. "Then say, I want to lose that amount every week. That's both timely and attainable."

More importantly, it is also realistic.

"Specific goals work," Esparza said. "We can see the results and we can keep it up."

Now that you know how much you'd like to lose, what can you eat?

"People think they have to deprive themselves," Esparza said. "A better option would be making easy switches."

If you're used to butter, switch to olive oil. Are you a fan of white bread? Whole wheat is just as tasty and much better for you. Will dairy be your downfall? Consider low-fat, fat-free and fortified soy beverages instead.

OK, what about ice cream? Have one scoop instead of two. A decadent dessert after dinner? Maybe once a week but plan on an extra long walk that night.

Plus watch out for portion sizes.