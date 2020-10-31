Sioux City East junior discovers her voice as state student council leader

IASC student officers do this by while working on a specific state project.

"Our state project was to have been finding ways to change Iowa's environment for the future," Lorena said. "Since that topic was selected, it has changed to also include a focus on COVID-19."

Indeed, the way that IASC officers conduct business has been greatly altered due to the novel coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Previously, meetings and conferences would be scheduled around the state. Due to COVID concerns, many of IASC's activities have been accomplished via Zoom.

Which isn't ideal for Lorena, but she understands it is important to stay safe.

Plus it will provide the experience she'll need for her senior year.

"IASC officers who are juniors would normally shadow the officers who are currently seniors," Lorena said. "Once the seniors graduate, junior officers will know how to take their place."

That would come in handy if Lorena was looking to go into politics. Alas, she is not.

"Right now, I'm thinking of pursuing business or something medical in college," she said. "Well, medical as in science, as opposed to becoming a doctor."