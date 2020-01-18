Sioux City East junior focused on special events photography

SIOUX CITY -- In order to be a great wedding photographer, you must have an eye for aesthetics as well a dedication to detail.

Another thing that will come in handy: an attention-getting mom voice.

"That's something hopefully will come in time," Megan Thompson, the owner of Sioux City-based Meganography, said with a smile. '"Nobody jumps when I tell them to get into place because my voice doesn't carry very far."

This fact shouldn't be too surprising. After all, the photographer and videographer for Meganography is actually an East High School 11th grader who started her own business more than three years ago.

"The first camera that I was allowed to use belonged to my grandma," Megan explained. "I was 4 years old and my models were mostly Barbie dolls."

By age 6, she was ready for her first point-and-shoot. By the time she turned 10, it was on to the world of quality digital single-lens reflex camera.

Also, Megan has graduated from Barbie photos to pictures of her cat to, well, documenting the most important moments of a a person's life.

"I love taking photos of weddings and family reunions and senior portraits," she said. "Those are so much fun to do."