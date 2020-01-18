Sioux City East junior focused on special events photography

SIOUX CITY -- In order to be a great wedding photographer, you must have an eye for aesthetics as well a dedication to detail.
Another thing that will come in handy: an attention-getting mom voice.
"That's something hopefully will come in time," Megan Thompson, the owner of Sioux City-based Meganography, said with a smile. '"Nobody jumps when I tell them to get into place because my voice doesn't carry very far."
This fact shouldn't be too surprising. After all, the photographer and videographer for Meganography is actually an East High School 11th grader who started her own business more than three years ago.
"The first camera that I was allowed to use belonged to my grandma," Megan explained. "I was 4 years old and my models were mostly Barbie dolls."
By age 6, she was ready for her first point-and-shoot. By the time she turned 10, it was on to the world of quality digital single-lens reflex camera.
Also, Megan has graduated from Barbie photos to pictures of her cat to, well, documenting the most important moments of a a person's life.
"I love taking photos of weddings and family reunions and senior portraits," she said. "Those are so much fun to do."
Megan has also photographed school events, participated in ad campaigns and done studio work.
So, is there anything she doesn't like photographing?
"Baby pictures," Megan answered immediately. "I just don't have the patience."
Also, baby photos don't offer the creative challenges she desires.
"Some people want pictures that are completely staged," Megan said. "Me? I like to capture the special moments."
Indeed, she prefers a more documentary-like approach for both still photos and, increasingly, videos.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
This allows Megan to be a bit more artsy.
"Even when I'm not shooting something, I'm picturing it visually in my mind," she allowed. "Then, I kick myself for not having my camera with me."
And believe it or not, there are times when she is sans camera. Especially since Megan joined her school's show choir.
"I'm busy with school work and show choir," she said. "But I don't want to disappoint my clients."
After all, they are the ones who put a lot of faith in both Megan and Meganography.
"Everyone asks if people take a high school kid seriously when it comes to business," she said. "When I'm on an assignment, I stop being a high school kid. There, I become a professional."
However, if a shoot requires out-of-town travel, Megan brings along a chaperone.
"My mom or grandma come with me whenever I take on a long-distance wedding shoot," she admitted. "They drive, I shoot."
Which is fair enough since Megan's after-school job is a bit more lucrative than babysitting or working at the mall.
While she said photography will always be a passion, Megan said she wants to pursue a more practical course of study when she goes to college.
"I'd love business," she said. "That's why I already have one of my own."
Showing off a portfolio of her work, Megan said she just booked another out-of-town wedding shoot for the weekend.
Will her mom be joining her?
"Of course," Megan said. "Maybe, she'll help get everybody to line up for photos, After all, who has a better 'mom' voice than an actual mom."
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
Photos with flair
Megan Thompson may not look like a business titan. But with three years as the owner of Meganography, a full-service special events photography/videography company under her belt, this East High School 11th grader has plenty of business savvy.
Her work may be found at the Meganography website.
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.