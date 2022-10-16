Sioux City East junior performs a twice-weekly improvised music recital for Career Academy teachers

SIOUX CITY -- For nearly an hour twice a week, Desmond Hill devotes his lunch break to playing piano inside the teacher's lounge at the Career Academy.

Since Hill doesn't read music, he'll improvise a classical, jazzy or, even, baroque-sounding riff.

By the way, Hill isn't a teacher with the Sioux City Community School District. He is an ordinary East High School junior who has never taken a music lesson in his life.

Maybe he isn't quite so ordinary after all.

"It's difficult to adequately convey the rarity of Desmond's ability," the school district's fine arts coordinator Thomas Hales explained. "Only between .01 - .05 percent of the population have 'perfect pitch' -- the ability to pluck a given pitch out of thin air.

"Desmond is largely self-taught and cannot read music," he continued. "Desmond has the sort of rare and raw talent that people with a lifetime in private lessons may not have."

Plus Hill has only been tickling the ivories for the past three or four years.

"I asked my mom for a piano at home since I wanted to play it," he said.

This wasn't an unusual request for Hill, who already has an interest in art.

A talented illustrator with an eye for mythological creatures and a computer aficionado with a talent for coding, he took to the piano very quickly.

Eventually, Hill's self-administered music education expanded to include learning to play the guitar, bass, banjo and ukulele.

"One day, Desmond saw a piano that nobody was playing at the Career Academy," teacher Michelle Pick said. "Once we discovered how well he played, Desmond became a lunchtime regular for us."

The young man's playing has inspired both smiles and tears from the teachers.

"Desmond has the ability to pluck at the heartstrings," Pick said.

However, he'll never see the reaction from the lunchtime crowd.

Indeed, Hill faces away from the audience whenever he plays.

"Desmond gets lost in the music," Pick said. "It's as if he's completely alone with his piano."

Which is a sentiment that Hill doesn't dispute.

"I play mainly for myself," he explained. "It makes me feel good."

At times, Hill will incorporate a music fragment from memory, expanding upon it greatly as he plays.

The music can come anywhere, including from the anime that he loves watching.

"Music just pours out of him," Pick said in amazement.

A modest Hill said his next goal is to actually learn how to read music.

"I'd like to write music instead of just playing random stuff," he said.

And if you ask the teachers who attend his lunchtime concerts, Hill definitely has the "write" stuff.

While he doesn't have plans for a post-high school career, Hill said he would consider enrolling in any prestigious music school.

"I'd like to consider 'musician' as a possible career," he said. "That would be cool."