Sioux City expert shares the best ways to clean -- and dry -- your COVID-19 face masks

SIOUX CITY -- Garth Servis always has one face mask to wear, one that's in the wash and one to spare.

That's because Servis is UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Environmental Services Zone Leader, and he needs to wear a clean mask, all day and every day, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But maintaining a clean cloth facial covering is important even if you don't work in a hospital.

Ideally, a face mask should be washed after each use. However, a wash every two days may be sufficient for most people, Servis said.

Still, a person must remove any facial covering correctly. Don't forget to wash your hands after handling or touching it.

Here are ways to clean and dry a face mask:

Wash it in a machine

Servis said a cloth face covering can be tossed in with your regular laundry. Just make sure to use regular laundry detergent and have your washing machine on its warmest appropriate water setting.

Wash it by hand

If you're washing by hand, Servis suggests preparing a bleach solution by mixing in four teaspoons of household bleach per quart of room temperature water.