Sioux City expert shares the best ways to clean -- and dry -- your COVID-19 face masks
Sioux City expert shares the best ways to clean -- and dry -- your COVID-19 face masks

SIOUX CITY -- Garth Servis always has one face mask to wear, one that's in the wash and one to spare.

That's because Servis is UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's Environmental Services Zone Leader, and he needs to wear a clean mask, all day and every day, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

But maintaining a clean cloth facial covering is important even if you don't work in a hospital.

Ideally, a face mask should be washed after each use. However, a wash every two days may be sufficient for most people, Servis said.

Still, a person must remove any facial covering correctly. Don't forget to wash your hands after handling or touching it.

Here are ways to clean and dry a face mask:

Wash it in a machine

Servis said a cloth face covering can be tossed in with your regular laundry. Just make sure to use regular laundry detergent and have your washing machine on its warmest appropriate water setting.

People wear face masks for COVID-19

Ermadean Miller wears a face mask to protect against COVID-19 April 29 in Sioux City.

Wash it by hand

If you're washing by hand, Servis suggests preparing a bleach solution by mixing in four teaspoons of household bleach per quart of room temperature water.

Also, check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleaches, like the ones designed for safe use on colored clothing, won't do the trick.

Be sure to soak the face covering in the bleach solution for five minutes. Then, rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature water. 

Drying a face mask in a dryer

If you're using a dryer, make sure to set it at the highest setting. Also leave it in the dryer until completely dry.

Air-drying a mask

Servis said a face mask can be air-dried if you lay it flat. If possible, place the cloth face covering in direct sunlight to dry.

Here's a warning. If you see any wear or tear on a mask, throw it away and get a new one. 

Over the past few months, Servis said he's been seeing more and more people following the COVID-19 recommendations like maintaining social distancing and, yes, wearing a mask.

"Wearing a facial covering is not a difficult thing to do," he said. "You're protecting yourself and someone else at the same time."

Photos: Siouxlanders and their COVID-19 face masks

