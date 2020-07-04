Sioux City experts serve up cool ideas to protect yourself from foodborne illnesses

SIOUX CITY -- If keeping COVID-19 at bay has taught us anything, it is that hand washing can save your life.
This is probably something your mom said when you were a kid.
It is also something that Woodbury County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach nutrition and wellness specialist Renee Sweers has been preaching for a long time.
"I'm always telling people to wash their hands," she said with a sigh. "Now, hopefully, they'll take the hint."
While a disease like COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly through respiratory droplets from people who are in close proximity with one another, foodborne illnesses are often the result of improper storage or when germs are transferred from a knife, cutting board or utensil that hasn't been properly washed.
Sweers is an expert when it comes to protecting yourself from foodborne illnesses. In fact, she regularly teaches classes for both food industry professionals and home cooks wanting to keep their families safe.
"People automatically assume they'll be able to taste, see and smell mishandled food," she said. "That often isn't the case."
About one in six Americans, or approximately 48 million people, suffer from foodborne illnesses each year. This results in around 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.
Since foodborne bacteria is more common in hot weather, foodborne illnesses spike in the summertime.
"Summer is a perfect time for outdoor eating," Sweers said. "With a little planning, you can keep yourself and your guests safe this season."
Make soap and water your BFFs
Everyone has easy access to a sink and clean water at home. But what about when you're at a park?
"Whether you're at home or outdoors at a picnic, you should always wash your hands with soap and warm water before and after handling food," Sweers said.
Be sure to check if there's a source of clean water at a picnic site. If there isn't, prepare to bring plenty of water from home, for cleaning and for prep. Otherwise, clean cloths and wet towelettes are also an option.
Watch out! The 'danger zone' is up ahead!
What's the "danger zone"? According to Sweers, that's the range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, where foodborne organisms can grow and expand rapidly to dangerous levels.
"Without refrigeration or a heat source, food should never be left out for more than two hours if the outdoor temp is 90 or below," she explained. "If the temp is 90 or above, food should be returned to the cooler within the hour."
If food goes beyond that point, just dump it.
"Leaving food out for too long is one of the most common mistakes people make in the summer," Sweers said.
Chillin' like a villain
Sweers recommends that you separate food into different coolers.
You can ensure your cold food will stay cold -- 40 degrees and below -- in containers with ice or frozen gel packs. Such foods include potato salads, egg salads, and sliced fruits and veggies.
Still worried? Pack a portable thermometer in your cooler and you'll have peace of mind.
Hot off (and on) the grill
Sweers said make sure that all raw meat and poultry are securely wrapped. This keeps their juices from contaminating prepared or cooked foods as well as foods that can be eaten raw like fruits and vegetables.
Remember: all foods must be cooked thoroughly. Chicken must be cooked to a temp of 165 F, while burgers are OK at 160 degrees. Steaks and chops can be cooked to a temp of 145 degrees.
Sweers said that plates and utensils that held raw meat should not be reused for serving.
"Unless the plate's been washed in hot, soapy water, I'd recommend getting another plate," she said.
Huh, so common-sense solutions like washing with soap and water have real benefits, right?
"It can keep you safe and help you from getting sick," Sweers said.
