Sioux City experts serve up cool ideas to protect yourself from foodborne illnesses

Since foodborne bacteria is more common in hot weather, foodborne illnesses spike in the summertime.

"Summer is a perfect time for outdoor eating," Sweers said. "With a little planning, you can keep yourself and your guests safe this season."

Make soap and water your BFFs

Everyone has easy access to a sink and clean water at home. But what about when you're at a park?

"Whether you're at home or outdoors at a picnic, you should always wash your hands with soap and warm water before and after handling food," Sweers said.

Be sure to check if there's a source of clean water at a picnic site. If there isn't, prepare to bring plenty of water from home, for cleaning and for prep. Otherwise, clean cloths and wet towelettes are also an option.

Watch out! The 'danger zone' is up ahead!

What's the "danger zone"? According to Sweers, that's the range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, where foodborne organisms can grow and expand rapidly to dangerous levels.