Sioux City fitness experts: Camaraderie, moderation key in sticking to New Year's resolutions

SIOUX CITY -- Rhonda Robson set a personal New Year's resolution in 2001 to lose weight. That resolution changed the former stay-at-home mom's life and launched her YMCA journey.
Robson, now the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA's CEO, lost more than 74 pounds over that next year through cardio and strength training exercise classes.
"For me, even though it was just all about fitness, it actually helped me to evolve into the person that I wanted to be," she said. "I love New Year's resolutions, especially when they're specific. And, when it comes to exercise, helping yourself to feel healthy on the outside helps you to feel healthier on the inside, as well."
In the new year, Robson has seen an increase in people coming to the Y with resolutions of their own. For her, she said the camaraderie she found in exercise classes was key to her success.
"Studies show that when you have a group that helps you to hold yourself accountable, you can attain a lot more," she said. "That was a big key for me."
According to a University of Scranton study, Robson is in the minority. Only 8 percent of Americans actually achieve their New Year's resolutions. Based on an analysis of user data, Strava, a social fitness network, pegs Jan. 19 as the date people are most likely to give up their fitness resolutions this year.
Tiffany Greinke, operations manager for Four Seasons Health Club, said she tends to see attendance from members who joined because of a New Year's resolution drop off in late February. She said easing into an exercise program will help people stick with it for the long haul.
You have free articles remaining.
"I feel like a lot of people just are gung-ho and they overdo it. They also try to diet at the same time and then they're just miserable. With all of that together, they just say, 'I'm done. I'm not going to do this anymore,'" she said. "Whereas, if they ease into it a couple times a week or slowly change their diet, it wouldn't be such as huge of a change to their body all at once. They wouldn't be sore. They wouldn't be hungry."
Greinke said it's a little too early to tell what fitness trends will emerge in 2020 among Siouxlanders. She said Four Seasons Health Club offers a wide variety of classes.
"You see a spike in the class attendance, but it's kind of across the board for us," she said.
Robson said SilverSneakers, water exercises and balance classes are popular with the Y's active older adults, while those age 30 and up gravitate toward strength and cycling classes. She said people under 30 really like classes that involve stations, high-intensity interval training and power lifting.
Robson said staff tries different things to keep Y members motivated, including giving out free T-shirts after so many workouts and offering one-on-one coaching.
"I feel building those relationships with our staff and members or our participants that come to classes is a big key to keeping people coming back," she said. "Our goal is to be welcoming and determined to help them reach their goals and to continue to encourage them and help them to inspire others, as well."