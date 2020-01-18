Sioux City fitness experts: Camaraderie, moderation key in sticking to New Year's resolutions

Tiffany Greinke, operations manager for Four Seasons Health Club, said she tends to see attendance from members who joined because of a New Year's resolution drop off in late February. She said easing into an exercise program will help people stick with it for the long haul.

"I feel like a lot of people just are gung-ho and they overdo it. They also try to diet at the same time and then they're just miserable. With all of that together, they just say, 'I'm done. I'm not going to do this anymore,'" she said. "Whereas, if they ease into it a couple times a week or slowly change their diet, it wouldn't be such as huge of a change to their body all at once. They wouldn't be sore. They wouldn't be hungry."

Greinke said it's a little too early to tell what fitness trends will emerge in 2020 among Siouxlanders. She said Four Seasons Health Club offers a wide variety of classes.

"You see a spike in the class attendance, but it's kind of across the board for us," she said.

Robson said SilverSneakers, water exercises and balance classes are popular with the Y's active older adults, while those age 30 and up gravitate toward strength and cycling classes. She said people under 30 really like classes that involve stations, high-intensity interval training and power lifting.