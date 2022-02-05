Sioux City florists preparing for busy Valentine's Day

SIOUX CITY -- Mary Ellen Habben especially enjoys making large flower arrangements in vases and big bouquets with roses and all the greenery.

"When you get done with the product, they're the most beautiful and they're the showiest, because they're large and full," the Flowerland owner said. "The ones that give you the most impact are the big rose bouquets."

Habben said these kinds of arrangements are also the most popular requests from regular customers, a number of whom have already placed orders for Valentine's Day, which this year falls on a Monday right after the Super Bowl.

"We are very fortunate. We have a very strong customer base. I've already received quite a few orders that I get every year for special occasions. The regular customers, they call early," Habben said on Wednesday. "Some just want one dozen (roses). Some order two dozen. I have several orders that are roses and Stargazer lilies, but roses are the flower most in demand."

Habben described Feb. 14 as the "most congested" workday for her at Flowerland, 2446 Transit Ave. While Mother's Day is busy, Habben said orders are usually stretched out the week in May leading up to the observance. Valentine's Day, on the other hand, she said is "one massive day."

The National Retail Federation (NRF) says Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021 -- the second-highest year on record. It's no surprise that the giving of flowers will be one of the most popular ways to celebrate the holiday. In fact, 56% of men and 19% of women say they intend to purchase flowers, according to the NRF's 2022 Valentine's Day spending survey.

Candy ranks as the top gift among consumers. Fifty-six percent say they plan to give candy, while 40% intend to gift greeting cards, 37% flowers, 31% an evening out and 22% jewelry.

Tonja Costello, a floral designer at A Step In Thyme Florals, said red, hot pink and light-pink roses are the basic "go-to flowers" for Valentine's Day. However, she said the flower shop at 3230 Stone Park Blvd. offers roses in a variety of colors, including purple, blue, yellow and white.

"The purples are a big seller. The lavenders, I've been getting those a lot, and those are a good seller," she said. "The last batch that I got, last week, had a nice scent to it. It smelled so good."

Costello said supply chain issues amid the pandemic haven't impacted the availability of flowers at A Step In Thyme Florals, but she said some hard goods needed for arrangements have been more challenging to secure.

"Like the vases, I've had to call three different wholesalers," she said. "Our Oasis foam is hard to come by, but I think we're set. It was a struggle finding it."

Costello said she's never worked a Valentine's Day that fell on a Monday before, so she reached out to other florists on social media to see if they could provide any advice on what to expect.

"They said to treat it like a weekend," she said. "Usually, we're just swamped."

Habben and Costello said you don't need to stick with roses when it comes to treating your valentine.

You might opt for a candy bar bouquet, which Costello said she can dress up with cloth, curly ribbon, a plush animal and/or a balloon.

"We'll put those on a pick and either put them in a basket or a cube. There will be lots of those to choose from, as well," she said.

If you're looking for something that will last longer than a bouquet of flowers or candy, what about a succulent garden?

"We've got a lot of succulent gardens made up. We actually have really cute cactuses," Costello said. "We've got lots of plants."

Habben noted that she has "beautiful plants," too, such as azaleas.

"It's not unusual for a husband or boyfriend to come in and say, 'My wife or my girlfriend really doesn't want flowers. She's not that enthused about it.' They will go with a beautiful plant," she said. "Of course, we've always got teddy bears and chocolates and things like that."

